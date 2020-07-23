Two impaired drivers arrested on Highway 10 in Caledon

July 23, 2020 · 0 Comments

On Tuesday, July 14, at approximately 1:04 a.m., uniformed officers from the Caledon OPP Detachment, arrested an impaired driver in the area of Highway 10 and Valleywood Boulevard in the Town of Caledon.

The officer was on general patrol in the area, when she noticed a vehicle driving well below the posted speed limit and unable to maintain a lane. The officer conducted a traffic stop and upon stopping the vehicle, the officer detected an odour of alcoholic beverage emanating from the driver’s breath.

The driver was asked to provide a sample of his breath into an approved roadside screening device, resulting in a “fail” reading. The driver was placed under arrest and transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment, where further breath tests were completed.

As a result, James Richards, 72, of Brampton, stands charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol,

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration over 80 mg,

Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code, and

Drive motor vehicle – not equipped with ignition interlock device

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on September 24, 2020.

On Wednesday, July 15, at approximately 11:30 p.m. officers from the Community Response Unit responded to a traffic complaint of a suspected impaired driver in the area of Highway 10 and Escarpment Side Road.

While patrolling the area and looking for the suspect vehicle, the officers were passed by the same vehicle at a high rate of speed. The officers conducted a traffic stop and the driver was investigated. As a result of police investigation, the driver was placed under arrest for Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle, and transported to Caledon Detachment for further breath tests to be conducted.

Ashley Rendon, 33, of Orangeville, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol,

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration over 80 mg;

Having care or control of a motor vehicle with open container of liquor, and

Possess more than one licence.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on a later date.

Did you flag down OPP on Hwy. 10?

On Thursday July 16, at approximately 11:06 p.m. officers from the Community Response Unit of Caledon OPP were on patrol in the area of Highway 10 and Olde Base Line Road in the Town of Caledon. The officers were flagged down by two motorists, advising that a black sedan was driving erratically in a southbound direction on Highway 10.

The motorists provided a detailed description of the suspect vehicle and left abruptly before providing their own information.

A short time thereafter, the investigating officers located the suspect vehicle just North of King Street. The vehicle was driving well under the posted speed limit and was unable to maintain its’ lane. The officers conducted a traffic stop and the driver was investigated.

As a result of a police investigation, the driver was placed under arrest for Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle, and transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment for further breath tests to be conducted.

As a result, Shabnam Alcozay, 35, of Brampton, was arrested and charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol, and

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration over 80 mg.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on September 24 to answer to the charges.

Caledon OPP is thankful to the unknown motorists, who brought the information forward to the officers and assisted in taking an impaired driver off of our roads. We would like to ask the drivers to contact Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122 to obtain their information.

Caledon man charged with stunt driving

The Orangeville Police Service has charged a 40-year-old Caledon man with Stunt Driving after he was clocked travelling 53 km/h over the posted speed limit on B Line Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday, July 19, 2020 at approximately 2:30 p.m., an Orangeville police officer was on patrol on B Line in the area of Alder Street. A grey Ford F150 was observed travelling at what the officer believed to be a high rate of speed. The officer measured the vehicle’s speed at 113km/h in a posted 60km/h zone. The vehicle was stopped by police and the driver was investigated.

As a result of the investigation, the driver was charged with Stunt Driving: Excessive speed by more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit.

Police seized the vehicle for a 7 day impoundment and the driver received a 7 day licence suspension.

The driver was issued a summons to appear in court in Orangeville on September 30, 2020 to answer to the allegations.

The Orangeville Police Service continues to be committed to keeping roads safe in the community for other motorists and pedestrians.

High-end vehicles targeted in Caledon

On June 30 officers from the Caledon OPP Detachment responded to a reported theft of a vehicle on McPherson Road in the Town of Caledon.

The complainant advised that a high-end Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) valued at $160,000 was stolen from the driveway of their residence. The complainant also stated that the vehicle was locked and all key fobs were accounted for.

After reviewing the video footage, officers discovered that two male suspects walked up the complainant’s driveway at approximately 2:06 a.m. One of the suspects proceeded to stand near the front door and pull out a long cord-like device out of a backpack, holding it up to the front door.

The second suspect is seen standing beside the driver’s side door, holding a device in his hand. After a few seconds, the vehicle unlocks, the second suspect gets in and the vehicle turns on. The second suspect drives away in the vehicle, while the other suspect leaves on foot.

Suspect #1: male, slim build, wearing a surgical mask, hoodie, track pants, backpack worn in the front, gloves, athletic footwear.

Suspect #2: male, medium build, wearing a baseball hat, capri pants, long sleeved jacket, athletic footwear.

The second incident occurred on Saturday, July 18th between 4:16 a.m. – 4:19 a.m. on Henry Wilson Drive in Caledon East. Just like in the previous occurrence, the complainant informed the officers that the vehicle was stolen from their driveway, while it was locked and all key fobs were accounted for.

Video surveillance showed a lone male suspect wearing a hoodie approach the driver side door, deactivate locks and enter the vehicle at approximately 4:16 a.m. The suspect remained in the vehicle for approximately three minutes. At about 4:19 a.m., the vehicle exited the driveway driving towards Old Church Road.

Caledon OPP reminds the residents that technology evolves quickly and techno-thieves are known to utilize the following technology to steal keyless cars:

• Signal relaying – fobs emit a short-range “friendly” radio signal that carries only a few feet. Relay thieves use wireless transmitters held up to the front door or window of a house (or the handbag/pocket of a car owner), to capture the signal from a fob and relay it to a target vehicle;

• Signal jamming – a device used to jam the signal that locks the car. The gadget might be in the pocket of a thief in a parking lot, or near a driveway being targeted. When owners press the lock button on their key fob, the command is prevented from reaching their vehicle and it remains unlocked;

• Key programming – computer hackers have developed devices that plug into the port, boot up a vehicle’s software and then program a blank key fob. In keyless cars this can be used to start the engine as well as unlock the doors.

To prevent keyless car theft:

• Make sure your car keys are kept well away from doors and windows;

• Use signal blocking pouch – they can block your car key fob from transmitting its code to the vehicle, as the pouch is lined with layers or metallic material;

• Turn off keyless fob wireless signal at night – refer to your car manual for instructions;

• Use a steering wheel lock or car alarm – this could significantly delay or discourage the thief;

• Consider an audible car alarm – which works by using sensors placed in different points of your vehicle;

• Fit a car tracker – unusual activity is monitored and car can be followed through GPS if stolen, and most importantly,

• Always lock your car, never leave it running and unattended, and remove all valuables from plain view.

(To review video footage of the incident that occurred on June 30th, 2020, please visit twitter.com/OPP_CR #CaledonOPP).

