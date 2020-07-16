Virtual Get Fit Day to raise funds for Caledon Meals on Wheels

July 16, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL

North South Hockey, a hockey club in King City, has launched an “awesome, safe family event” for local residents to enjoy during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with all proceeds going to Caledon Meals on Wheels.

In partnership with MVS Designs, the organization came up with an idea to create t-shirts to go along with their Virtual Get Fit Day, to sell for donations to CMOW.

“The Virtual Get Fit Day is a collaboration with us, Caledon Meals on Wheels and MVS Design, and the idea is to encourage people to be active, during this time of the pandemic and quarantine life,” said John Siskos, NSH co-owner.

The event offers two different types of workouts, one for beginners and seniors, which will be conducted by CMOW on July 25 at 10 a.m., followed by a more advanced workout at 11 a.m. by North South Hockey leaders.

“The main idea is to promote a good cause, because Caledon Meals on Wheels is such a great service to the community, that we want to give back to the community and help Caledon Meals on Wheels for all the work that they do,” said Siskos.

To participate in the event, residents would have had to register by July 10, along with a special T-shirt sale for participants to wear

The first workout event is to be hosted on the Caledon Meals on Wheels Facebook page, and the second on NSH Instagram platform.

The shirts were created and produced with the help of MVS Design.

“We’ve worked with MVS in the past. They’ve designed jerseys and apparel for us, and they actually approached us with the idea. They said they wanted to do a Virtual Get Fit Day, and they told us all about it, and gave us the option to choose the organization we wanted to donate to,” said Vince Figliomeni, also owner of NSH.

They’ve sold around 30 to 40 shirts so far, but want the community to know that even after the event is completed, CMOW will continue accepting donations at cmow.org.

“They’re such a pillar service in the community, that sometimes they get shunned away from everybody so to speak and forgotten about,” said Siskos. “People can still go out to the grocery store, but a lot of these older populations are more at risk exactly during this time. So, we wanted to help out, especially the older population, because they’re more at risk for COVID.”

For more information please visit cmow.org or northsouthhockey.com.

Readers Comments (0)