Bolton Wanderers soccer coach aiming high, dreams of coaching Team Canada

July 9, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By ROBERT BELARDI

Coaching is not simply a job. It’s an art.

The staff is like a vanguard. They share ideas, notions and philosophies that are eventually formed into one movement and placed right out on to the pitch, field, court or rink.

As that coach, your job forces out your acumen. Well, furrow your brow and get on with it. Make an impending decision that you believe your team is capable of and don’t even think twice about it.

Within this complex, labyrinth; that is a coach’s mind, there is also the motivation. A motivation, to inspire others. Whether from a professional level or a youth standpoint, having your team, organization and fans utterly mesmerized as your beliefs permeate through communities isn’t something to be taken lightly.

The Bolton Wanderers U10 rep head coach Nicholas Ettore is a 21-year-old, currently with his C class coaching licence. He intends to aim for it all.

“One day I want to coach Team Canada, that’s my goal. I want to get try to get as high as I can go with my coaching levels,” Ettore said, in a phone interview with the Caledon Citizen.

When you’ve lived and bred the sport there isn’t an ounce of space for mediocrity.

Ettore began playing at the age of three and has since played through all levels until most recently, with the OYSL Woodbridge Strikers. And growing up an AC Milan fan, he’s seen an abundance of world class talent such as Rui Costa, Andriy Shevchenko, Kaka and the great Paolo Maldini all flourish under a great manager; Carlo Ancelotti.

He entered the Wanderers program six years ago when his sister tried out with one of the clubs. He developed a great relationship with John Muir and eventually weekend development classes led to managing a club of his own with good friend and assistant coach Daniel Korkis and goaltending coach Nicholas Frenati.

Ettore says wherever coaching takes him in the future he will give it his all. Maybe it’s in Major League Soccer or it’s in the Canadian Premier League. With aspirations of being a high school teacher in the future as well, there is plenty of time to focus on soccer. He’ll make it work.

But as of late, Ettore is perhaps, facing his most gruesome challenge as a coach. All three coaches have been working on virtual classes for the past three months and it has definitely taken a toll on his club.

“I think virtually, it’s taken the fun out of the game for them. That’s my thing. I’ve been having less and less numbers show up to my sessions and honestly, I can’t get mad at them. It’s understandable.”

“I have some kids asking, ‘coach, when are we getting back out on the field.’ I don’t know boys, it’s hard.”

Ettore hopes he can get back out on to the field this month. He says, in the week of July 13th, some fields will be open for public use. With a roster full of 12 kids, he hopes to divide the team into two and host two training sessions within a week.

But, even with some training is involved, Ettore says this is the least of his problems for the team.

“What’s difficult is, come this winter we were supposed to move on to a bigger field. We play seven versus seven, we’re supposed to move on nine versus nine. With winter cancelled, I planned on throwing at them the new formation and they can’t even use it.”

With youth sports facing many hurdles this year, Ettore believes no youth sports should return to action. He says the difference between the youth and professional leagues is money and dealing with children is of course, the biggest concern for parents.

For when these boys get back out on to the field, the Bolton Wanderers coaching staff will do their best to continue working and developing young soccer players. For those with a young boy interested in playing high level soccer, you can contact Nicholas Ettore at 905-872-0053.

