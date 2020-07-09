Roots Community Services provides mentoring for Black youth

Roots Community Services has been providing educational programs to the Black and Caribbean communities within Peel Region for the past 30 years.

What was once called the ‘United Achievers Club’ in the 1980’s, changed to Roots Community Services only one year ago.

RCC’s mission is to support and bring awareness toward social inequality that brings struggles to individuals and families within the Black and Caribbean community, so as to “reduce, if not eliminate, social inequities that are major barriers to the successful growth of strong families and individuals.”

A variety of programs are provided for children and youth, starting at age 6. The organization also boasts specific programs for women and senior residents.

One youth program provided by Roots Community Service, is the Black Leaders of Tomorrow initiative. The youth program targets individuals from 16 years of age up to 24, where youth members are matched with mentors, who identify as Black, who are pursuing a career in entrepreneurship.

“The Black Leaders of Tomorrow, Youth Entrepreneurship Mentoring program, provides the opportunity for youth who identify as Black to gain valuable knowledge and skills to run a business successfully, as well as develop a positive attitude about their cultural identity,” said Tasha Chin, Youth Program Coordinator for Black Leaders of Tomorrow. “Through a cultural sensitivity, we aim to support Black youth in business by developing their identity, creativity and business skills.”

The program was launched in 2018 in support of helping individuals within the Black and Caribbean community learn about business and develop a set of skills through connection with a business mentor for a one-year contract.

“Mentors are matched with Black youth to help prepare them for success on their entrepreneurship journey,” explained Chin. “Through fostering skills such as goal setting, accountability and responsibility, Black youth are prepared for success. By the end of the program, they will have completed their business plan which they can use to scale their business.”

Additionally, the program offers monthly business workshops, access to different types of events, $500 given to each youth member who completes 75 per cent or higher, of the Black Leaders of Tomorrow program, with the ability to receive other grants provided by partnership or sponsors of the program.

In addition to having a business mentor for a whole year, those who build and execute a business plan, will be able to win a grant to help launch their own business on a good foot.

“It is important to provide a mentoring program for Black youth in Peel Region because Peel has one of the largest Black populations in Canada. In addition, there are many challenges that Black communities have encountered and continue to face through anti-Black racism in education, policing and beyond,” said Chin. “Our goal is to instill Black pride and excellence by providing Black youth with tools, techniques and skills to navigate barriers caused by systemic racism and institutional prejudices.”

For more information, please visit rootscs.org.

