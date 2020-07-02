Caledon OPP investigating second carjacking attempt

On Thursday, June 25, at approximately 9:41 p.m., officers from the Caledon OPP responded to a reported robbery in the area of Kennedy Road and Mayfield Road in the Town of Caledon.

The complainant told the officers that he noticed he was being followed by a silver Dodge Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV). The complainant parked in the driveway of a residence and exited his vehicle. At that point, the silver Dodge SUV blocked the complainant’s car in a driveway. One of the suspects exited the vehicle, and approached the complainant. The suspect then produced a handgun and demanded the keys to the complainant’s car.

The complainant refused to give up the car keys and ran away from the suspect calling 911 immediately.

As the complainant was running away from the assailant, he observed two more suspects exit the rear passenger sides of the silver SUV and enter the complainant’s car. The suspects were not able steal the vehicle as the car keys were removed by the complainant. All suspects got back in their vehicle and fled the area.

Suspect #1: Male, dark skin complexion, thin build, approximately 5’11”, wearing a dark hoodie and carrying a black handgun.

Suspect #2: Male, dark skin complexion, wearing a hoodie.

Suspect #3: Male, dark skin complexion, wearing a hoodie.

Suspect #4: Not observed, suspect vehicle driver.

Suspect vehicle: Silver Dodge SUV with minor damage to the front bumper.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to this incidents, please call the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

In both instances that occurred in Caledon, the suspects have specifically targeted white Range Rover vehicles. Caledon OPP would like to remind the residents to always be aware of their surroundings. If you believe you are being followed, call 911 immediately and give police as many details as possible. Avoid going home, stay in a public place and remain in your vehicle.

Driver of stolen vehicle arrested

On Saturday, June 27 at approximately 10:45 p.m., uniformed members from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a two-vehicle collision in the area of Highway 10 and Old School Road in the Town of Caledon.

Information was received that a pickup truck made an unsafe turn on Highway 10 without signalling and collided with a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV). Both vehicles sustained significant damage and were inoperable as a result.

While en route to the call, officers received information that the driver of the pickup truck had exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

The officers located the suspect nearby with the assistance of Peel Region Police Canine Unit.

Further police investigation revealed that the vehicle driven by the suspect was stolen from the Toronto area in December of 2019; the licence plates attached to the vehicle were stolen in June of 2020.

As a result, Tejinder Pal Singh Randhawa, 36, of Brampton, stands charged with:

• Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000;

• Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000;

• Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code;

• Driving while under suspension;

• Failure to stop after accident;

• Fail to comply with probation X two counts, and

• Careless driving.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on a later date to answer to the charges.

Caledon OPP would like to thank the community members for their assistance in tracking and locating the suspect – we appreciate your commitment to the road and community safety.

OPP assists unconscious river tuber

On Sunday, June 28 at approximately 5:41 p.m., officers from the Community Response Unit of the Caledon OPP Detachment responded to a call for service in the area of Olde Base Line Road and Chinguacousy Road in the Town of Caledon.

Employees from a local business reported a group of approximately 15 river tubers yelling out obscenities and exposing themselves to customers. The complainant stated that several individuals disembarked on private property and refused to leave when they were asked by staff members.

According to the complainant, some of the river tubers appeared to be intoxicated .The complainant indicated that there was a concern for one of the tubers, who was unconscious in the river.

Officers attended the area and located the group in the river. A 29-year-old from Caledon and a 29-year-old from Guelph were arrested and charged with Fail to Leave Premises when Directed under the Trespass to Property Act. The individuals were released at the scene.

The officers then observed a tuber who appeared to be unconscious. Once the tuber was brought ashore, he began foaming at the mouth and having a seizure. Peel Emergency Services (EMS) were called to the scene to medically assess the individual.

The individual was deemed to be in medical distress and rushed to a local hospital for further treatment.

Caledon OPP would like to remind all residents that combining alcohol and/or drugs with water activity can be dangerous and illegal. Alcohol is involved in many water-related injuries and deaths.

Police are reminding local residents that alcohol and water don’t mix. Stay safe.

