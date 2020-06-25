CVC honoured as one of Canada’s top green employers

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) has been named as one of the country’s most environmentally sound employers by Canada’s Greenest Employers.

The annual competition, now in its thirteenth year, is an editorial competition organized by the Canada’s Top 100 employers project.

This special designation recognizes the employers that lead the nation in creating a culture of environmental awareness in their organizations.

CVC was recognized for its many green initiatives including organic composting, an employee uniform recycling and re-use program and a green procurement policy that ensures selected suppliers reflect CVC’s commitment to the environment.

The organization’s head office footprint includes a LEED Gold-certified building. It also features rainwater harvesting and permeable parking lot that allows rainwater to filter into the ground mimicking natural processes.

CVC has plans to expand its current offering of electric vehicle charging stations and will install an innovative ‘smart blue roof’ to help manage storm water on site.

“This award is an incredible honour and a reflection of our passionate and dedicated team,” said Deborah Martin-Downs, chief administrative officer at CVC. “It’s critical that we lead by example and demonstrate in our workplace the commitment to the local environment that we continuously advance in the community.”

In addition to environmental initiatives, the CVC is committed to giving back to the community by offering volunteer days for staff to help at he Eden Food Bank, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society and many other organizations.

CVC continues to support municipalities and neighbours with vital services like flood warning and greening programs to mitigate and adapt to climate change.

Canada’s Greenest Employers recognizes employers that lead the nation in creating a culture of environmental awareness.

Credit Valley Conservation is a local conservation authority established by the Ontario government in 1954 to protect, restore, and enhance the natural environment of the Credit River watershed.

CVC is a member of Conservation Ontario.

