Bolton family getting creative during COVID-19 pandemic

June 25, 2020

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL

Local Caledon family is spending their time at home together in a creative and fun way amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Fasciano family have been creating different kinds of family photos and sharing them with the online community, whether it be The Simpsons recreation, family mugshots, and even them as cartoons.

“This originally started as a group of families taking pictures of their families to stay connected. We always tried to push the creativity, which has been fun and challenging,” said wife and mother, Jennifer Fasciano. “The Fancynano’s actually started because one of our best friends’ kids couldn’t pronounce our last name and kept calling us the Fancynano’s. It ended up sticking.”

Jennifer, along with her husband and three children, are using the opportunity while keeping safe at home to bring fun and joy to not only their families, but for those in their community as well.

The family uses props and photo effects to help bring their creative ideas to life.

“Some ideas we have seen versions of on the internet, some were original ideas. We really love trying to challenge ourselves to out-do the last one,” said Mrs. Fasciano.

Some of their photos show the family as cartoon characters, such as Minions and Care Bears. The family have posed as criminals, transformed themselves into the Addams Family and even became superheroes.

The Fasciano’s have been sharing their photos on Facebook since June 1, and aren’t showing any signs of slowing down.

The Fancynano’s Facebook page shows off all their fun and imaginative photos to bring a little bit of joy during hard times. With over 400 page likes and follows, the family is happy to be able to share their creativity with others who could use a smile.

“It’s been a tough time, like so many other families. But we get through it by supporting each other and with the support of our friends and family,” she said. “People are able to follow us on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/thefancnynaos or our Instagram account @the_fancynanos to see what our next adventures will be.”

