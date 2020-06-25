Staged collision leads to attempted carjacking in Caledon

On Saturday, June 20, at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a reported motor vehicle collision in the area of Old Church Road and Atchinson Drive in the Town of Caledon.

The complainant informed the officers that as he was driving northbound on Airport Road, he noticed a silver Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) following him. A few minutes later, a silver BMW sedan passed the complainant at a high rate of speed and cut in front of him. As the complainant turned on Old Church Road, both vehicles continued to follow the complainant.

Once the complainant turned onto Athinson Drive, the silver SUV lightly rear ended the complainant’s vehicle. Both cars pulled over to the side and the drivers exited their vehicles. At that point, the driver of the silver SUV apologized, then quickly got into the driver’s seat of the complainants vehicle in an attempt to steal it.

The suspect realized that the vehicle was turned off and he was not able to find the keys. The suspect ran out of the vehicle and got back into his own car, fleeing southbound on Airport Road.

Suspect description: Male in his 20’s, wearing a surgical mask, ball cap and a hoodie.

Suspect vehicle: Silver SUV with minor damage to the front bumper.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to this incidents, please call the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

It appears that the suspects are targeting high end vehicles by staging minor collisions and rear ending targeted cars. If you find yourself in a similar situation, remember to:

• Call 911 to initiate police response;

• If you fear for your safety, stay on the line with the 911 operator to keep them apprised of the situation;

• If you are alone or in isolated area, remain in your secured vehicle if possible;

• If you decide to exit your car, turn the vehicle off and take the keys with you;

• Give police as many details as possible – describe the suspects, their vehicle and licence plate number;

if you have children in the vehicle, alert the suspect immediately.

Police charge three impaired drivers

On Friday, June 19 at approximately 9:15 p.m., officers from the Community Response Unit from the Caledon OPP Detachment were on patrol in the area of Highway 10 and The Grange Side Road in the Town of Caledon. The officers observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed in the middle lane on Highway 10.

The officers conducted a traffic stop and spoke with the driver. The driver was asked to provide a sample of his breath into an approved roadside screening device, which resulted in a “fail” reading. The driver was placed under arrest for Operation while Impaired, and transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment, where further breath tests were conducted.

As a result, Prem Bhasi Sathidevi, 37, of Caledon, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration over 80 mg.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on September 10, 2020, to answer to the charge.

On Saturday, June 20th, 2020 at approximately 7:40 p.m., officers responded to a traffic complaint on Airport Road. Information was received from a driver advising that a vehicle had just pulled out in front of him, causing the complainant to slam on the brakes and pass the vehicle to avoid a collision. The suspect vehicle proceeded to pass the complainant on the shoulder and began to brake check the complainant.

The officers located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on Airport Road south of Charleston Side Road. The driver was asked to provide a sample of his breath into an approved roadside screening de! vice, which resulted in a “fail” reading. The driver was placed under arrest for Operation while Impaired, and transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment, where further breath tests were conducted.

As a result, Nicholas Moniz, 28, of Mississauga, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration over 80 mg.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on September 3, 2020, to answer to the charge.

On Sunday, June 21st, 2020 at approximately 5:26 p.m., officers responded to a traffic complaint for a possible impaired driver in the area of Heart Lake Road and Mcgregor Road. The complainant told the police that the suspect vehicle had significant damage to the front! bumper, and the driver was displaying signs of impairment.

The responding officers located the vehicle in question on Heart Lake Road, and the driver was investigated. The driver was arrested for Operation of a Motor Vehicle while Impaired, and transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment for further breath tests to be done.

As a result, Nikkatan Balakrishnan, 23, of Brampton, stands charged with:

• Operation while impaired;

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration over 80 mg, and

• Having care or control of a motor vehicle with open container of liquor.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on September 3, 2020, to answer to the charges.

Ambulance assist call leads to

another impaired driving charge

On Tuesday, June 23 at approximately 8:30 a.m., uniformed officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an ambulance assist call for service in the area of Charleston Sideroad and Highway 10 in the town of Caledon.

The officers responded along with Peel Emergency Services and Caledon Fire to find a driver inside a vehicle displaying signs of drug impairment.

Once the driver was assessed and cleared medically, the driver was arrested for Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle, and transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment for assessment by a Drug Recognition Evaluator.

As a result, Naresh Chopra, 48, of North York, has been charged with:

• Operation of a motor vehicle while impaired – drugs.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on September 3, 2020 to answer to the charge.

