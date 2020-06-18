Caledon OPP investigating suspicious fires in community

On Monday, June 15, at approximately 3:58 a.m., Caledon Fire and officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment received a call for a dumpster fire on Hanton Crescent in Bolton.

Caledon Fire attended the scene and extinguished the fire.

In the next hour, emergency personnel responded to several other incidents of playground structures on fire at the R.J.A. Potts Memorial Park, Fountainbridge Community Park, and the Bocce Centre located at 125 Pembrook Street.

No injuries were reported at the time, however, extensive property damage was caused by the fires.

As a result of police investigation, Nicholas Prete, 23, of Caledon, has been arrested and charged with the following offences:

Operation of a motor vehicle while impaired – blood alcohol concentration over 80 mg;

Arson – disregard for human life, and

Arson – damage to property X four counts.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on later! date.

The accused was operating a black sedan at the time of the offences. Caledon OPP is appealing to the residents, who reside in the neighbourhood effected by the fires, to check their security footage between 3:30-4:30 a.m. Anyone with information in relation to this investigation is asked to contact Caledon OPP detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

Traffic complaints lead to

impaired arrests in Caledon

On Saturday, June 13 at approximately 3:08 a.m., uniformed officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment responded to a traffic complaint of a possible impaired driver on Highway 50 and McEwan Drive in the Town of Caledon.

Information was received from a concerned passerby that a white Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) was stopped in a live lane of traffic.

The officers attended the area and located the suspect vehicle. The driver was slumped over the wheel and appeared to be asleep while the vehicle was in drive. The officer strategically positioned the police cruiser in front of the SUV to prevent it from driving forward.

The officer made several attempts to rouse the driver by knocking on the window but was unsuccessful. After a few minutes, the driver became semi-conscious and proceeded to drive forward into the rear of the police cruiser parked in front.

The driver was placed under arrest for Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle and transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment for further breath tests to be conducted.

As a result, Manpreet Dhot, 23, of Brampton, stands charged with:

Operation while impaired, and

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration over 80 mg.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on August 27h, 2020, to answer to the charges.

On Sunday, June 14, at approximately 12:14 a.m. officers responded to a traffic complaint in the area of Healey Road and Humber Station Road.

The responding officers located the reported vehicle that was travelling at inconsistent speeds and swerving heavily.

The officers conducted a traffic stop and spoke with the driver. As a result of police investigation, the driver was arrested for Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle, and transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment for further breath tests to be conducted.

As a result, Panchadsaram Thayaparan, 49, of Caledon, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired, and

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration over 80 mg.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on Aug! ust 27h, 2020, to answer to the charges.

Caledon OPP would like to thank the public for reporting the above impaired drivers – your commitment to keeping our roadways safe is appreciated.

Serious collision closes

County Road 18 in Dufferin

On June 17, members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and emergency crews remain on scene of a serious collision on Dufferin County Road 18 that occurred shortly after 5:00 a.m.

This two vehicle collision has closed County Road 18 from County Road 21 to 20 Sideroad. Both drivers have been taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

County Road 18 will remain closed for several hours while OPP members trained in collision reconstruction measure, document the scene, and gather evidenc! e. The Dufferin OPP continues to investigate the cause of the collision.

