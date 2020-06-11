Caledon OPP saves local resident by administering Naloxone

June 11, 2020 · 0 Comments

In the last week, uniformed members from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a possible overdose in the Town of Caledon.

The incident was reported by a family member advising that an individual was displaying signs of a drug overdose and that medical assistance was required immediately.

Upon officers’ arrival, the individual was unconscious, had extremely shallow breathing and had a very faint pulse. The individual was placed in a recovery position and Naloxone was administered by one of the officers.

The individual began to recover rapidly and was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Caledon OPP would like to remind the public that illegal fentanyl is being mixed with other drugs, such as cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, MDMA and illicit cannabis. This is especially dangerous because people are often unaware that fentanyl has been added.

Fentanyl is an extremely potent synthetic opioid prescribed to manage acute and chronic pain. Fentanyl is approximately 100 times more potent than morphine and 40 times more potent than heroin.

Arrest made in theft from vehicles

On Wednesday, June 3, uniformed officers from the Caledon OPP responded to several incidents of theft from motor vehicles in Bolton. The reported thefts occurred overnight, where vehicles were entered by an unknown suspect and valuables were stolen.

As a result of the investigation, officers were able to identify and locate the suspect in Caledon.

Joshua Feldman, 30, of Maple, was arrested and stands charged with: Possession property obtained by crime under $5000; Mischief X two counts; Use credit card data X five counts, and Fail to leave premises when directed.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on August 13th, 2020.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that could assist with this investigation, please call the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.

Driver charged after fleeing the scene

On Friday, June 5th, at approximately 8:17 p.m., officers from the Community Response Unit of the Caledon OPP responded to a single motor vehicle collision in the area of Forks of the Credit Road and McLaren Road in the Town of Caledon.

The complainant informed the police that an unoccupied vehicle with extensive front end damage was located on the side of the road. The vehicle had struck a fence and a tree, causing the tree to fall across the road, blocking both lanes of traffic.

The officers attended the scene and located the vehicle that was unoccupied. It was determined that the vehicle was purchased two days prior to the collision.

As a result of the police investigation, Brandon Wilson, 24, of Westwood, was identified as the vehicle driver and charged with the following offences: Careless driving; Fail to remain, and Fail to report accident.

The accused is expected to appear at the Caledon East Provincial Offences Court on August 10th, 2020 to answer to the charges.

Novice driver facing

stunt driving charges

On Thursday, June 4th, at approximately 11:37 p.m. officers from the Community Response Unit of the Caledon OPP were conducting speed enforcement in the area of Highway 10 and Forks of the Credit Road in the Town of Caledon.

The officers observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed and activated a speed measuring device. It was determined that the speed of the vehicle was significantly exceeding 50 km/h over the posted speed limit in the area. The vehicle was stopped and investigated for Stunt Driving.

While speaking to the driver, the officers detected an odour of alcohol and marijuana. The driver was asked to provide a sampl! e of his breath into an approved roadside screening device, which resulted in a “fail” reading. The driver was placed under arrest for having over 80 mgs of alcohol in 100 ml of blood. An amount of cannabis was located on the driver.

The driver was transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment, where he refused to comply with a demand to provide a breath sample for further tests to be conducted.

As a result, Ryan Aujla, 20, of Brampton, stands charged with: Race a motor vehicle – stunt, Failure or refusal to comply with demand; Young driver blood alcohol concentration above zero, and Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on August 20th, 2020, to answer to the charges.

Caledon OPP reminds all drivers that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving.

Drivers disregard speed limit

Officers from the Caledon OPP Detachment continue to see numerous drivers ignoring posted speed limits throughout the Town of Caledon:

• On Thursday, June 4, at about 6:13 p.m., a 25-year-old driver from Brantford was stopped for going 142 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone on Highway 10;

• On Friday, June 5, at approximately 12:35 a.m., a 20-year-old driver from Brampton, was stopped for going 126 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone on Mayfield Road;

• On Saturday, June 6, at about 2:21 a.m., a 55-year-old driver from Caledon, was caught driving 126 km/h a posted 60 km/h zone on Mayfield Road;

• On Saturday, June 6, at approximately 1:06 p.m., a 23-year-old driver from Brampton, was stopped for going 135 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone on Highway 10;

• On Sunday, June 7, at about 10:42 p.m., a 29-year-old driver from Brampton was caught going 125 km/h in a posted 70 km/h zone on Coleraine Drive.

The above drivers were charged with Stunt Driving and received an immediate seven-day vehicle impound and driver’s licence suspension. They are scheduled to appear in Caledon East Provincial Court to answer to the charges.

Caledon OPP reminds all drivers that the higher the speed of a vehicle, the shorter the time a driver has to stop and avoid a crash. An increase in average speed of 1 km/h typically results in a 3% higher risk of a crash involving injury, with a 4-5% increase for crashes that result in fatalities.

Readers Comments (0)