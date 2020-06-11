Bolton Food Basics, Walmart confirms COVID-19 cases among store staff

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL

Food Basics in Bolton has its first confirmed case of the COVID-19 virus.

Metro confirmed on June 1 that an employee at the Food Basics located in Bolton tested positive for the virus. The employee last worked at the store on May 30 and has now been in isolation for close to two weeks.

“As the pandemic continues to evolve, we are regularly monitoring the situation and updating our preventive measures related to COVID-19, and our website is updated daily with new information,” explained Metro Communications Manager, Stephanie Bonk. “The health and well-being of our employees and customers are at the heart of all our decisions.”

Food Basics continues to follow public health’s recommendations and to continue forward with operations and management of staff. While the public has been made aware of the confirmed case, the Citizen enquired about the different protocols Food Basics has put into place to ensure the spread of COVID-19 is limited.

When a confirmed case of the virus is brought to attention, the staff member is sent to receive the medical attention they need, as well as all members of the store are notified of the case. A complete cleaning of the store is done to sanitize the same day of getting notified.

Bonk describes a list of measures and protocols set in place for employees and customers are safe in the store, including the new location in Bolton that has yet to open.

These measures include proper screening before entering the building, plexiglass shields and floor stickers to promote physical distancing, employees wearing gloves and ordered to wash their hands every 30 minutes, baskets and shopping carts sanitized for each new customer, a greeter at the front door managing traffic and consistent disinfection of the store.

“We also advise that everyone wears a mask in stores. All Food Basic store employees have received face shields and reusable face masks are available for them at the store,” said Bonk.

Though the Bolton Food Basics located 301 Queen St. S, has yet to open to the public, they have yet to include a secure opening date.

“The opening date of the Bolton Food Basics remains fluid. While we look forward to opening our doors and serving the Bolton community, we will not rush to open,” said Bonk. “Our top priority is the health and safety of our employees and customers.”

Food Basics isn’t the only store to suffer an outbreak during the crisis. Garden Foods was the first local business to announce an employee had contracted the coronavirus on (March 25), while Walmart in Bolton has recently confirmed two employees had recently tested positive for COVID-19.

