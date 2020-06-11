Local animal shelter remains closed as pandemic continues

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL

Operations at the Caledon Animal Shelter, along with all Town-ran facilities, came to a halt during the COVID-19 pandemic, for the general health and safety of the community.

Among other businesses and charities, animal shelters are continuing to make necessary changes and adapt to the ‘new normal’ we live in today.

At the Caledon Animal Shelter, all adoptions as well as volunteer work have been put on hold until further notice. The shelter has been closed since the provincial emergency orders were delivered on March 17.

“Pet adoptions were closed, and we stopped taking donations. Our staff continue to go in however, and provide care to the animals under our charge,” explained Communications Advisor at the Town of Caledon, Tony Maxwell. “We have put in place protocols, such as extra cleaning and physical distancing to ensure staff are safe.”

Alongside the Caledon Animal Shelter, animal adoption centres, such as humane societies, have had to scale back their operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The risk is too large for people consistently coming in and out of the building to view or adopt animals, Maxwell says.

“We take great pride in making sure our animals are well-taken care of and we’re looking forward to the day when we can resume normal operations and open up adoptions so that they can find a forever home,” said Maxwell. “Our network of volunteers and community-minded citizens continue to watch out for strays, lost or injured animals and our officers continue to respond to urgent, animal-related concerns such as dogs and livestock at large or sick and/or injured wildlife.”

He added, “Our leash-free dog park on Coleraine Drive has also been closed, but we are hopeful that, subject to advice from the public health experts, we will soon be in a position to gradually reopen.”

Donate A Paw, another Caledon animal rescue, has been busier than ever over the past few months.

“Donate A Paw has been very busy during this pandemic, as it is kitten season,” said Donate A Paw volunteer Roberta Arcuri. “The rescue has been under a lot of stress and we do not receive (government) funding.”

Arcuri says, since most vets are not spaying and neutering animals during this time, they have faced challenges trying to provide that necessary service for the animals. Donate A Paw has been busier because vets aren’t open and taking appointments to provide that service.

The animal rescue has been struggling to find the funds necessary to provide for the animals under their care. Most of the money Donate A Paw needs to cover its operational costs comes through various fundraising events held throughout the year. This helps to pay food, vet bills and other supplies needed for the animals.

The local rescue is a foster-based rescue and though Arcuri says they are grateful for their current fosters, the demand is higher than ever.

“The community has been very helpful and generous during these times in helping donate items and monetary items to go towards vet bills. We love all of our supporters,” said Arcuri. “To have more support from the community, we are in desperate need of kitten wet food, KMR formula, non-clumping litter, monetary donations and fosters. Our rescue is at maximum capacity and in order for us to help more animals, we need more fosters!”

Donate A Paw is asking anyone able to join their team in a bid to help rescue stray cats to reach out at donateapaw@gmail.com.

