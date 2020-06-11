Admirals head coach excited for new ‘unique opportuntiy’

Written By ROBERT BELARDI

Brampton Admirals head coach Justin Teakle is excited for all three junior teams in Arsenault Hockey Group (AHG) to be in one arena.

Heading into his fifth season with the organization; two with the Orangeville Flyers and now his third with the Admirals, he says it’s a dream come true for the organization to move to Caledon and have all junior clubs under one roof.

“I think it’s turned our organization into being a pretty good model in terms of what a development model should be moving forward,” Teakle said.

“We’re giving players lots of assets to play. We’re giving them an A team, a B team and a C team. That’s very unique in the sense of building relationships and in this game, it’s all about building relationships, it’s all about building trust and it’s all about development.”

In his 14 years of coaching, it makes the transition of players arguably easier than before. With all of the teams functioning in one building the opportunity to move up into the next division is not strenuous. For the coaches, it’s easy to see how a player is competing and decision making becomes more fluid.

For Teakle, this is also a unique year for him personally. This is the year he also embarks on the role of general manager and head coach simultaneously for the first time.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge. I like the business side of hockey as well. I’m very intrigued and interested in that in terms of how to build a team from goaltending to defence to forwards,” Teakle said delightfully.

He praises the organization entirely and says from top to bottom, great people are ubiquitous. With that model set in management, Teakle searches for players that have the same character.

“I’m a big believer in being a good person. For me, being a good person is super important. It’s not just about being a good hockey player it’s also about doing the proper things away from the rink. Being a good family-oriented person, I think that generates into being a good human.”

Teakle played junior hockey for the Bramalea Blues, Pickering Panthers, Ajax Axemen and; at the time, the number one junior team in the country in 2005-2006, the Milton Icehawks.

“I learned a lot from playing that year, in terms of consistency, being demanding and being a good teammate. We were very well coached.”

Following a four-year career in junior, Teakle needed to choose whether or not to accept his scholarship opportunity with Queen’s University and play hockey under their head coach at the time and former NHL centreman Kirk Muller.

But, on June 20th, 2006, Muller took an assistant coach position with the Montreal Canadiens and Teakle decided it was best to move into the workplace.

Being a goal-oriented kind of guy, Teakle became Director at PASS Hockey International and developed a strong connection with former NHL and current AHL forward Brandon Pirri and former ECHL forward Justin Baker.

Also, in connection with Streetsville Derby’s owner Tom Baker and general manager Tony Pirri, Teakle was offered an assistant coach position with the club in 2006, while also earning another coaching position with the 91’ born Toronto Nationals team; coaching NHLers Tyler Seguin and Reilly Smith there.

He stayed with the Derby’s for five seasons, becoming the head coach for the last two of them. The team merged with the Cobourg Cougars the next season in 2011 and Teakle led the club as head coach to a record setting year at 38-9-3. Although the team crashed out in the playoffs, he learned how to consistently readjust and how to bring forth the best version of himself.

After a move to the Trenton Golden Hawks for two seasons, he found himself working for Pro Hockey Development Group with current general manager of the Arizona Coyotes Lindsay Hofford.

Hofford’s entity, The Hill Academy, needed a head coach and Teakle was given the opportunity. He led The Hill all the way to the ECEL championship.

The next year he coached the Toronto Patriots and following one short stint in the city, he moved west to coach with Orangeville and join Arsenault Hockey Group.

AHG has moved from Orangeville, to Brampton and now to Caledon where he believes, the organization will stay.

“I think as an organization we are super happy to transition over into Caledon. Caledon is a gorgeous place and I think it is a very homey community. I know they’re going to welcome us with open arms.”

The Admirals finished last in the South division last year with a 16-34-2 record.

Teakle told his young team, not to look at the record. He simply advised this team to learn to manage their emotions and believe, “we are a good team.” It’s also about humility and admitting when mistakes were made; even for the coaches.

He says if the core group of players can stay, this year the boys will be a competitive group. They showed it last year in their division and they’re to prove more now.

Patrick Del Vecchio finished fifth in scoring last year in the league with 74 points. He will be returning to scythe through opposing defences. Top defenceman, Dakota Zarudny who tallied 42 points last year, will return to command the back line.

On the back end, Teakle says he needs to speak with his goaltender Travis Smith on returning this year. Smith is a good goaltender and has been with Teakle for a few years now.

He was happily impressed with the performances last year from every player. There was not one player he could distinguish better than the other. They all improved in their roles within the group.

“When I wake up every day I’m just looking at what ways I can get the most out of my players.”

It’s a goal of his night in and night out. He likes to build his teams surrounding a three-year plan.

A championship would be the icing on top of the cake but junior hockey is back in Caledon and that is a prosperous beginning for a town filled with loads of talent on the ice.

