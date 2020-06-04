Caledon OPP impounds 14 vehicles due to stunt driving over past week

Fourteen drivers were stopped and charged with stunt driving by members of Caledon OPP over a three day period last week.

• On Thursday, May 28th at about 7:23 a.m., a 40-year-old driver from Caledon, was stopped for going 122 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone on Centreville Creek Road near King Street;

• On Thursday, May 28th at approximately 8:52 a.m., a 44-year-old driver from New Tecumseth, was caught driving 118 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone on Mount Wolf Road and Bruno Ridge Drive;

• On Friday, May 29th at about 6:11 a.m., a 24-year-old driver from Caledon was stopped for driving 119 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone on Shaws Creek Road;

• On Friday, May 29th at 9:25 a.m., a 19-year-old driver from New Tecumseth, was caught going 123 km/h in a posted 70 km/h zone on The Gore Road near King Street;

• On Friday, May 29th at 11:19 a.m., a 62-year-old driver from North York, was caught going 113 k/m in a posted 60 km/h zone in the area of Highway 10 and Mistywood Drive;

• On Saturday, May 30th at 3:14 p.m., a driver was pulled over going 127 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone on Highway 10 near Mistywood Drive;

• On Saturday, May 30th at 4:26 p.m., a 28-year-old driver from York, was caught driving 116 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone on Highway 10;

• On Sunday, May 31st at 9:21 a.m., an 18-year-old driver from St. Catharines, was caught driving 148 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone in the area of Highway 109 and Willoughby Road;

• On Sunday, May 31st at about 10:18 a.m., a 19-year-old driver from Tiverton, was caught going 121 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone on Highway 10 near George Street;

• On Sunday, May 31st at approximately 1:41 p.m., a driver was stopped for going 116 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone on Highway 10 and George Street;

• On Sunday, May 31st at about 2:55 p.m., a driver was caught going 124 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone in the area of Highway 10 near George Street;

• On Sunday, May 31st at about 3:36 p.m., a 21-year-old driver from Toronto was caught driving 119 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone on Highway 10 near George Street;

• On Sunday, May 31st at about 4:51 p.m., a 38-year-old driver from Mississauga, was stopped for going 124 km/h in a posted 60 km/zone on Highway 10 near Mistywood Drive;

• On Sunday May 31st at about 5:40 p.m., a driver was caught going 122 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone on Highway 10 near George Street.

All 14 drivers were charged with Stunt Driving and received an immediate seven-day vehicle impound and driver’s licence suspension. They are scheduled to appear in Caledon East Provincial Court to answer to the charges.

Ontario’s Vehicle Impoundment Programs are aimed at making our roads safer. Under Ontario law, you are responsible for making sure that every person who drives your vehicle has a valid driver’s licence. Your vehicle will be impounded even in cases where: you lend it to a friend or family member; you use it for business or work purposes; it is rented or leased, or you hold a licence from another province, state or country.

These rules apply to all motor vehicle types, including passenger vehicles, motorcycles, trucks and buses.

Driver who fled scene of March

crash apprehended by

Caledon Street Crime Unit

On March 22, uniformed members from the Caledon OPP were on patrol, when they observed a vehicle reversing on Mayfield Road and Innis Lake Road nearly striking two pedestrians. The officers attempted to stop the vehicle; however, the vehicle fled the area.

It was later determined that the same vehicle was involved in a collision in Peel. The driver fled the scene and stole a truck in the area, which was later involved in another fail to stop for police incident in Oxford County.

A lengthy police investigation was conducted by the officers from the Caledon OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) led to an arrest of Sandeep Takhar, 33, of Brampton. The accused stands charged with the following offences: Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, Flight from a peace officer, and Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on August 6th, 2020 to answer to the charges.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Caledon OPP Community Street Crime Unit at 905-584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

OPP responds to reports of

thefts from cars

Officers from Caledon OPP responded to several reported incidents of theft from motor vehicles that occurred over the last week in Bolton.

• On Thursday, May 28th, 2020 at approximately 4:30 a.m., unknown suspects rummaged through a vehicle parked in a driveway of a residence located on Edgar Road. No valuables were reported stolen (see images of suspects attached).

• On Thursday, May 28th, 2020 at about 6:25 a.m., a vehicle parked in a driveway of a residence located on Fountainbridge Drive was entered by unknown suspects; a laptop and loose change was stolen as result;

• On Thursday, May 28th, an unlocked vehicle parked in the driveway of a residence located on Landsbridge Boulevard was entered by unknown suspects sometime during the night; vehicle registration papers were stolen as a result.

• On Saturday, May 30th at approximately 4:00 a.m., an unknown suspect had entered an unlocked vehicle on Rolling Hills Lane. Nothing was reported stolen at the time. A suspicious vehicle was observed driving in the area by the complainant earlier that night (see image attached).

If you recognize any of the suspects or have any security footage that could assist with this investigation, please call the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

It appears that the vehicles were left unlocked overnight.

Novice driver hit with

impaired driving charge

On Monday, May 25th, at approximately 11:54 p.m., uniformed officers from Caledon OPP responded to a traffic complaint in the area of Innis Lake Road and King Street in the Town of Caledon.

The complainant reported that a vehicle was observed driving erratically, crossing into oncoming traffic and was unable to maintain its lane.

The officers located the driver in the area of Airport Road and Mayfield Road. The driver was arrested at the scene for impaired operation of a motor vehicle, and was transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment, where further breath tests were conducted.

As a result, Gurleen Thind, 21, of Caledon, has been charged with: Operation while impaired; Operation while impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) Exceeding 80 mgs; Novice diver – BAC above zero, and Young driver – BAC above zero.

The driver received a 90-day driver’s license suspension and a 7-day vehicle impound.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on August 6, 2020, to answer to the charges.

Caledon OPP would like to remind motorists that drivers age 21 and under and novice drivers of any age (with G1, G2, M1, or M2 licenses) must not have any presence of alcohol in their blood when behind the wheel. This is commonly referred to as the “zero BAC” or “zero tolerance” rule.

Young and novice drivers are prohibited from having any presence of cannabis in their system as well as other drugs. That means that Ontario has a zero tolerance approach to both alcohol and drugs for all young and novice drivers.

Suspended driver stopped twice

in 30 minutes by OPP

On Sunday May 24th at approximately 8:55 a.m., an officer from the Caledon Detachment’s Traffic Unit was on patrol in the area of Mayfield Road and Kennedy Road, when the officer observed a motorist driving with a dog on his lap. A traffic stop was conducted to investigate the matter further.

It was determined that the driver was driving under suspension. As a result, a 30-year-old driver from Caledon, was charged with the following offences: Drive while crowded; Driving while suspended, and Possess non-photo card of suspended licence.

The vehicle was removed by a licenced driver.

At approximately 9:32 a.m., the officer, who stopped the driver initially, was on patrol in the area of Old School Road and Heart Lake Road, when he observed the vehicle he just finished investigating approach him. The officer recognized the driver as the person he had stopped and charged approximately 30 minutes before. The vehicle attempted to speed away, but was stopped by the officer.

As a result, the same driver was arrested and charged with Speeding and Driving while Suspended. The driver is scheduled to appear in Caledon East Provincial Court in August to answer to the charges.

The vehicle that the driver was operating at the time was seized under Section 217 of the Highway Traffic Act.

