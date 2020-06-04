Town of Caledon launches new website & online service

June 4, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL

The Town of Caledon has launched a new website.

On Monday the Town unveiled its new online portal, which will introduce a more mobile-user friendly service with increased focus on services that residents and businesses need.

“Staff have been working hard behind the scenes to create new service innovations,” said Mayor Allan Thompson. “I’m happy to announce that contractors and DIY homeowners can apply for residential building permits online and our new mobile-friendly website will help people find what they need more easily.”

With physical distancing rules still in place, public facilities such as Town Hall remain closed to reduce human contact and lower the risk of spreading COVID-19. In response to this restriction, the new Caledon website will allow online services such as development applications.

Development applications for permits have now being transitioned to online to allow builders, developers and homeowners to request consultation meetings online for construction and building needs and projects.

“Construction is a hugely important economic engine for Caledon,” said Thompson. “The changes introduced now during the busy spring/summer season will help ensure our builders can get their permits. And we’ve made it much easier for people to contact our friendly Service Caledon staff if they need help.”

The new website will launch today, with a new self-directory navigation, enhanced search, and mobile-friendly. With residents residing at home to keep themselves and their families safe, the Town of Caledon has taken it as an opportunity to allow more online access to services that usually require in person process.

“Because of COVID-19, we’ve had to close Town Hall and all of our other facilities for public and staff safety,” explained Thompson. “But the good news is that this has given us the opportunity to look at ways to improve the way we deliver services and find new ways to get things done.”

For more information about the new website and online building permits, please visit Caledon.ca.

Readers Comments (0)