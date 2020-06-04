Various summer events, big and local cancelled due to COVID-19

June 4, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL

As the weather starts to warm up, we should all be getting excited for going outside, attending events and enjoying our summer.

As the world remains in constant fear of the COVID-19 pandemic, events that would usually bring excitement, are only leading to disappointment.

With social distancing rules in place, enforcing a limit of five people at all gatherings, with individuals to maintain a distance of six feet between one another, many popular events have been postponed, or worse cancelled, as a result on the ongoing crisis.

Back on April 7, Caledon Council made the decision to cancel all Town-organized events until July 1. Council was unanimous in supporting the motion.

This led to the cancellation of events such as Cheers Caledon and Caledon Day. Slated to take place on June 19, the second-annual Cheers Caledon Craft Beer and Cider Festival was set to serve as something of an unofficial kick-off to summer in the community. Caledon Day, a more family-friendly event held at Town Hall, has also been nixed.

Organizations within Caledon are hoping to hold their events later in the year or farther down the road in 2021 as nobody is sure when the COVID-19 crisis is going to end.

Some other local events that have also been impacted by the pandemic include the 160th Caledon Fair, originally scheduled for June 12, Bike the Creek (June 13), and the 32nd Caledon Canada Day Strawberry Festival on July 1.

All bicentennial events have been cancelled, as the Heritage Caledon continues to plan for future events.

Events funded by the 2020 Municipal Agricultural Grant Program for recipients of the grant have also been cancelled. The money received this year will towards pay for events in 2021.

A variety of recreation programs, typically held during the summer months, have been postponed until July 6. The Town has moved quickly to ensure that families can participate in online activities while they are stuck at home.

The Caledon Council Community Golf Tournament has also been postponed. Last year’s event brought in $77,000, which was invested right back into the community. With the cancellation of this year’s tournament the Doug and Doreen Beffort Legacy Scholarship Award along with primary and secondary grants typically provided to (whoever) will not be offered.

Several other corporate events have been impacted too, included the annual Mayor’s Business Luncheon, Community Recognition Night and the Tree Seedling Program.

Moving past Caledon, hugely popular events such as the Pride Toronto parade on the weekend of (June 26) and the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. Canada’s Wonderland has yet to declare a reopen date and is working with provincial and federal governments on safety operational changes. Boots and Hearts, a popular country music festival held in Oro-Medonte, has also succumbed to the coronavirus, cancelling its 2020 musical extravaganza.

Though the decision has been hard for local municipalities to cancel events that residents have long waited for, safety comes first.

“Although we are entering the first stage of our framework to reopen the economy, it’s critical that we continue to do so in a safe and responsible manner,” said Premier Ford in a recent press release. “The people of Ontario have been doing a fantastic job to help flatten the curve and stop the spread of this terrible virus. With warmer weather beginning, individuals and families will now be able to enjoy many outdoor amenities, but everyone must continue to maintain physical distancing from those outside of their household.”

For more information on available programs and other event changes, visit caledon.ca.

