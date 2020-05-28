Swedish response hasn’t worked

The Thursday, May 21,2020 editorial titled “It’s time to reopen the economy” failed to note that “the Swedish Model” touted by Conrad Black was not successful. Although admired by economists wanting to loosen lockdown restrictions, it failed miserably in preventing needless deaths. Sweden now leads all Scandanavian countries in deaths per capita.

The Swedish model was designed by a single man: state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell who believed that it would not spread from China and that “herd immunity” would protect Swedes returning from vacations abroad. He was wrong. His misguided policy was reversed by the Swedish government by the end of March and Sweden is still playing catch-up. Germany, with 8 times the population of Sweden, has a COVID-19 death rate 3 times smaller.

And you might not want to be promoting economic advice from a convicted felon, who had his Order of Canada taken away.

Skid Crease, Bolton

Each day a nail in the coffin

for small businesses

Mike Baker’s thoughtful article was based on accurate data and raised many reasons why we need to reopen quickly.

Curves were flattened and our hospitals were not impacted anywhere near predicted.

Cases of COVID-19 will increase as restrictions are relaxed, but according to Dr. Scott Atlas, Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institute, the data shows that 99% of people will not have serious problems with this virus.

The fatality rate is extremely low for anyone under 60 years of age. To put this into perspective, data from around the world shows the fatality rate for them is less than or equal to the seasonal flu.

The risk of serious consequences to children is near zero worldwide. Approximately 70% of children are asymptomatic. Also, children appear to be less contagious than adults.

With the benefit of hindsight, there was no reason to close schools. They could have remained open while adding extra hygiene precautions as some countries did. Dr. Atlas also said. “There is no evidence to think that people in schools K through 12 have to be six feet apart.”

Protecting older, at-risk people eliminates hospital overcrowding. The vulnerable with serious chronic conditions will need to continue taking extra precautions until a treatment or vaccine is available.

People are dying because other medical care was not getting done due to the COVID-19 projections. The data is missing on the increase in deaths from suicide, drug overdoses, together with mental health issues, elder, spousal and child abuse and long-term health consequences resulting from this economic shutdown.

Each day that we delay is another nail in the coffin for small businesses and our economy.

Shelley Wister, Aurora

A positive nursing home story

My 93 year old Father suffered a stroke in January of 2019. After several months of improving at Etobicoke General Hospital I had the great fortune of getting Dad into Tall Pines Long Term Care Centre in Brampton. It is an Ontario Government run center through the Region of Peel. Dad was there until September of 2019, when he passed of old age. But his stay there gave him the best possible way to enjoy the last 6 months of his life.

The care was amazing. I was there almost daily. Doctor Kapoor, who works full time at the Brampton Hospital right next door, visited Dad every Wednesday and if he was there when I wasn’t he would call my cell every time with a quick update of Dad’s condition. I was both surprised he made time for those calls and so glad he did. And then Karen, who was the main nurse on Dad’s floor would call me as well if she had any concerns. This gave me such a positive feeling that Dad was in such good care and I really slept better knowing he was well taken care of.

One of the PSWs asked me what Dad’s favorite music was and I told her Sinatra. The next day when I visited Dad he said “ My nurse just gave me a shower and Sinatra was on, singing Fly Me To The Moon “ and Dad looked so happy and so comfortable in everything he did there. And there were people coming in his room all the time. They brought exercise equipment for him as he was not that mobile, another woman was always bringing Dad and I up to speed with scheduled activities at the center, and so much more. And Dad would say he was so glad to be there.

I am writing this because of what we are seeing in the media right now. I am sure there are some terrible things happening at some homes and long term centres. But there are also some very good ones and with people like Doctor Kapoor and Karen, who feels all the patients are her family, well we owe these people so much thanks. I spoke to Karen a few days ago and they have not had any COVID-19 cases there. I also sat in on an annual review of this centre one night and, because it is run by the Province, I was interested to see what the admin people had to say. And I have to say it was very impressive. All about providing the best care possible.

Brian Perras, Caledon

We are deeply disappointed in the Town decision to hold off opening tennis courts until July 2. The Town of Caledon Council has voted to keep all Caledon public tennis facilities closed until after July 2nd. Their decision is based on the recommendation of the Chief Medical Officer of Health for the Region of Peel. This is despite the fact that Caledon has far more in common with Dufferin, Mono and Erin than it does communities to our south. Caledon is part of the Region of Peel but we are and always have been distinct from our southern neighbours. Caledon is by far rural rather than urban in nature. This decision has been made in spite of the fact that the Ontario Government has given permission for tennis courts across Ontario to be opened as of May 19, 2020.

The Caledon Council’s decision regarding our tennis clubs is questionable on a number of different levels. Courts are open in Toronto, Erin, Orangeville, Georgetown, and Mono. So why not Caledon? Could it possibly be that Caledon residents are not mature enough or responsible enough to be able to play tennis and maintain social distancing at the same time? Somehow, it seems that people at all those other tennis clubs across Ontario are responsible but not the people of Caledon. Difficult to understand.

We have been involved with tennis in Caledon for 40 years. The Caledon tennis community has been a positive force in promoting fitness in youth and tennis in Caledon is strong because of the tireless efforts of many volunteers. I am confident that the tennis community in Caledon can act responsibly and play safely!

Most importantly, tennis is a game that can be played at any age. It is fairly inexpensive, social, and an excellent sport for cognitive and physical well being of the player. People today, with everything that has been going on need a release and tennis is an excellent release for children and adults. That being said, with regards to social distancing, tennis can easily be played without causing any player to be within many meters of another player. In short, there is no logical reason for the Town of Caledon Council’s decision. Tennis courts in Caledon should be open NOW!

Please trust us to be responsible and reverse your decision.

Linda Russell, Caledon

