Amazon confirms second positive case of COVID-19 at Bolton warehouse

May 21, 2020

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL

A second employee at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Bolton has tested posted for COVID-19.

The first case was confirmed back on April 28. Since then, Amazon has implemented strict measures to ensure its warehouse can remain open and fully functional to meet the large stream of online orders placed by individuals isolating at home. The company did not specify when it found out about the second confirmed case.

“We are supporting the individuals who are recovering. We are following guidelines from health officials and medical experts and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at our site,” said Amazon spokesperson Jen Crowcroft.

Amazon has taken the approach to share with each employee when there is a confirmed case within their warehouse, and alert employees who have been in close contact with the individual. Those employees are then asked to self-quarantine for 14 days to avoid the risk of spread.

“We are encouraging those who are unwell to stay home and are taking extreme measures to keep people safe in our buildings. And, since the early days of this situation, we have worked closely with health authorities to proactively respond, ensuring we continue to serve customers while taking care of our associates and teams. We have also implemented proactive measures at our facilities to protect employees including increased cleaning at all facilities, maintaining social distance in the fulfillment centers, and adding distance between drivers and customers when making deliveries,” Crowcroft added.

Social distancing practises at the site have been ramped up, with employees told not to move chairs or tables in their breakrooms, shift times being staggered, warnings handed out to those who do not follow social distancing rules, exit screening suspended to manage movement at main entrances and smaller groups for training or in-app training formats for new employees.

As a show of support for their employees throughout the COVID-19 crisis, Amazon has increased pay by $2/hour has been committed as well as doubled the regular hour base pay for every overtime hour worked. The company has committed to paying two COVID-9-positive workers, as well as any other member of staff currently self-isolating.

Personal protective equipment is provided for all employees, along with temperature checks and screening. Approximately 100,000 new jobs have been provided since March globally. Thus far, the company has invested upwards of $800 million on PPE and other essential supplies since the COVID-19 pandemic began a little more than two months ago.

