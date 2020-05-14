Pair arrested after local resident calls in suspicious activity in Southfields

On Saturday, May 9th, at approximately 5:52 a.m., uniformed officers from the Caledon OPP Detachment responded to reports of suspicious persons on Gentle Fox Drive in the Town of Caledon.

The complainant stated that two people were observed approaching and attempting to enter vehicles in the neighbourhood. The complainant provided a detailed description of the two suspects and their direction of travel, which greatly assisted the investigation.

The responding officers located the suspects in the neighbourhood and conducted an investigation. As a result, the officers recovered a vehicle that was reported stolen from Field Crest Road in Inglewood on April 26th, 2020, along with other stolen property.

The two suspects were arrested and stand charged with the following offences:

Alexis Koczka, 20, of Brampton:

• Failure to comply with a release order X four counts;

• Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, and

• Possession of a schedule I substance – opioid.

Michael Salverda, 34, of Brampton:

• Failure to comply with a release order X two counts;

• Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000;

• Possession of a schedule I substance – opioid.

• Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid.

Both parties are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on July 20th to answer to the charges.

The investigation is ongoing. Caledon OPP is asking the residents of the above neighbourhood to check their security cameras for suspicious people, vehicles or activity. If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to this investigation, please call the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

Caledon OPP would like to thank the area resident for being vigilant and reporting the suspicious parties to the police. Reporting suspicious activity immediately can help police prevent or interrupt crime.

More stunt driving charges

Six more drivers were stopped and charged with stunt driving by members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in the last two days throughout the Town of Caledon.

• On Tuesday, May 5th at 5:21 p.m., a 19-year-old from Brampton, was caught going 94 km/h in a posted 40 km/h zone on Cataract Road and Albert Street;

• On Wednesday, May 6th at 5:57 a.m., a 27-year-old driver from Brampton, was caught driving 141 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone on Highway 10 and Highpoint Side Road;

• On Wednesday, May 6th at about 1:51 p.m., a driver was caught going 138 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone on Highway 10 and Beech Grove Side Road;

• On Wednesday, May 6th at about 7:51 p.m., a 19-year-old driver from Kitchener, was stopped for going 109 km/h in a posted 40 km/h community zone on Forks of the Credit Road;

• On Thursday, May 7th at about 5:11 a.m., a 20-year-old driver from Melancthon, was stopped for going 135 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone on Highway 9 and Mountainview Road;

• On Thursday, May 7th at about 6:47 a.m., a 35-year-old driver from North was caught going 103 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone on Highway 10 and Charleston Side Road.

All six drivers were charged with Stunt Driving and received an immediate seven-day vehicle impound and driver’s licence suspension. They are scheduled to appear in Caledon East Provincial Court to answer to the charges.

With the warmer weather ahead of us, expect increased OPP patrols of the roadways in Caledon, targeting aggressive drivers. Exceeding the posted speed limit, following too closely, unsafe lane changes, failure to obey traffic signs and road rage are all forms of aggressive driving, and will not be tolerated.

Human remains those of missing senior

On Monday, March 16, 2020, members of the Dufferin OPP responded to a report of suspected human remains located in the area of 4th Line East and 15th Side Road in Mulmur Township.

The suspected human remains were located by a hiker in a wooded area, who immediately notified the OPP of the discovery.

As a result, a thorough search of the rural area was conducted by members of the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), Canine Unit, Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Unit under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), locating the human remains.

The Ontario Forensic Pathology Service has conducted a post mortem examination of the human remains. The results have confirmed the remains are those of Oloferno (Frank) Chiappetta, 88-years-old, who was reported missing in September 2019.

Members with the Caledon OPP Crime Unit under the direction of CIB, are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of Oloferno (Frank) Chiappetta. Anyone with information in relation to this investigation is asked to contact Caledon OPP at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

Search warrant executed in Caledon

On May 8, 2020 members of the Wellington County and Caledon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Units executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant at a residence located on Willoughby Road in Caledon, Ontario.

Upon entering the residence, officers seized a quantity of Canadian currency along with cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

As a result of the investigation, Michael Oliver, 52-years-old of Caledon, and Ederle Merritt 50-years-old of Caledon have been charged with Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

They are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice – Orangeville on July 20, 2020 to answer to the charges.

