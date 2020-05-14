Royal Canadian Legion looking for help as COVID-19 crisis takes its toll

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL

The Royal Canadian Legion in Caledon is reaching out the community for help during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Alton Legion is now that last standing legion in Caledon.

“We are looking for support and donations from private and corporate sections. We have in our town of Caledon veterans and we would like to continue showing our respect to them and to have a building which shows them the respect they deserve,” said Steve Hayward, public relations at the legion. “It would be a shame to see this last standing Legion close.”

With the newly renovated building, members believe it holds great potential for future events, from weddings to business meetings. They have their Legion room, spots for guests to play games such as cards and pool, as well as lounge areas for locals to enjoy watching sports.

“We are a non-profit organization and without the help of many contractors and general labourers whom have generously given their time free of charge, the building would not be where it is today,” said Hayward.

Due to the pandemic, all events and functions have been cancelled or postponed and now are turning to the community to keep their doors open.

“Any donations and all support would be appreciated,” said Hayward.

Donations can be sent to Alton Legion care of Steve Hayward, 19726 Hurontario St. Caledon. Please call (519) 942-1959 for more information.

