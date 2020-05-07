Disappointed in MPP Sylvia Jones

May 7, 2020 · 0 Comments

OUR READERS WRITE

In the April 30 edition of the paper there is a picture on the front page showing the good work happening in Caledon to support those in need. However, the picture shows everyone properly keeping social/physical separation along with wearing masks and gloves. Everyone except Dufferin – Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones who I am sure would not be winning any points with the new Doug Ford. Her WEB page has a lot of good information, but here again no reference to masks or gloves. I think it would be prudent if she took a moment to realize that in the photo if she is asymptomatic she is contaminating the box she is holding and any droplets falling from her breath are contaminating the hand cart she is standing upon.

Doug Ford is providing valuable leadership during this pandemic. I would hope is MPP’s would also.

Harold Harper

Cheltenham resident

No bailout for oil companies

Between the pandemic reducing demand and the collapse of a deal to restrict supply, Canadian oil is basically worthless right now. These twin crises have dropped prices to new lows, but this problem is nothing new for Canada’s high-cost, low-quality product. Now Alberta is asking for $20 billion in loans to companies who will almost certainly not be able to pay it back. To put that in perspective, for that much we could give every oil and gas worker $100,000 to go back to school or start a business, and still have billions left over for their communities.

Oil companies are on record saying their only plan to survive in a low price market is to cut costs. Workers have seen over the last several years that means automating jobs and squeezing wages. Instead of giving money to bankrupt oil companies to keep them afloat a few more months, let’s use public dollars to support families through this tough time and leave them better equipped to thrive in a world transitioning off fossil fuels.

Any bailout of the oil and gas sector should support workers not companies. That includes immediate relief, but also new training and employment opportunities in emerging low-carbon industries like technology, healthcare and renewable energy.

Let’s rebuild green!

Karen Kenn

Caledon resident

Clean up your mess

This really bothers me. The garbage on our sideroads continues. I wonder if the people redeployed cannot be redeployed to help with the Caledon Brampton cleanup? Also students or regular people with a desire to get outside from this virus can be asked to help. In some coordinated effort… 6 feet apart of course.

I see garbage that is weeks and years old on our sideroads. How do people who live on these roads and have property just leave it in the ditch and drive by? In Brampton and my area South Fields in Caledon, the number of old newspapers that just lay all winter on a persons lot without being picked up. What is wrong with people? Caledon is only beautiful from a distance. I have driven along Heart Lake or the other roads and picked up bags of beer cans and liquor bottles. They reappear every year. It is so sad.

Janet Harrison

Caledon resident

