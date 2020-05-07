Motorist caught going 176 km/h charged with stunt driving

May 7, 2020 · 0 Comments

Two stunt drivers have been charged by Caledon OPP following seperate incidents last Tuesday (April 28).

The first driver was stopped by an officer from the Traffic Unit, while the officer was conducting speed enforcement on Highway 10 and Highpoint Side Road. A 52-year-old driver from Barrie was caught going 176 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

The second incident was witnessed by an officer at approximately 10:42 p.m., while he was on general patrol on Highway 9. The officer observed a black sedan doing “donuts” at the intersection of Highway 9 and Duffy’s Lane. A 32-year-old driver from Brampton was stopped and charged with Stunt Driving.

Both drivers received an immediate seven-day vehicle impound and driver’s licence suspension. They are scheduled to appear in Caledon East Provincial Court to answer to the charges.

OPP investigate airsoft gun

On Friday, May 1 a member of the Community Response Unit from Caledon OPP responded to a parking infraction in the area of McLaren Road and Forks of the Credit Road in the Town of Caledon.

The officer located the vehicle in question and conducted a stop for a traffic violation. Upon approaching the driver window, the officer observed a black Beretta style handgun resting in the cup holder of the center console between two occupants.

The occupants were removed from the vehicle at gun point and detained while the officers investigated; the investigation concluded that it was an airsoft pistol.

The driver of the vehicle was charged with a violation under the Highway Traffic Act, with Permitting an Uninsured Vehicle on the Highway charge still pending against the owner of the vehicle.

Caledon OPP would like to remind members of the public that driving with a replica or realistic toy firearm in view in your vehicle, while not illegal in itself, can cause concern for both police and members of the public.

Four stunt drivers charged by OPP

Officers from the Community Response and Traffic Units from Caledon OPP stopped and charged four drivers with Stunt Driving throughout the Town of Caledon.

• On Thursday, April 30 at 11:45 a.m., a 47-year-old driver from Mississauga was caught going 104 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone in the area of Mayfield Road and Heart Lake Road;

• On Saturday, May 2 at 9:32 p.m., a 37-year-old driver from Brampton was caught going 99 km/h in a 40 km/h community safety zone on Forks of the Credit Road;

• On Monday, May 4 at 6:37 a.m., a 25-year-old driver from Loretto, was driving 116 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone on Centreville Creek Road and King Street ;

• On Monday, May 4 at 3:30 p.m., a 29-year-old driver from Caledon, was caught going 125 km/h in a posted 70 km/h zone on The Gore Road and Mill Lane.

All four drivers were charged with Stunt Driving and received an immediate seven-day vehicle impound and driver’s licence suspension. They are scheduled to appear in Caledon East Provincial Court to answer to the charges.

On April 29 at about 8:06 a.m., a driver overtook an unmarked police vehicle travelling 124 km/h in an 80 km/h zone in the area of Old Church Road and Humber Station Road. The driver received a $329 fine for travelling 44 km/h over the posted speed limit.

OPP responds to multiple

theft from vehicle calls

Officers from Caledon OPP have responded to several reported thefts from vehicles during the early morning hours of April 8.

The incidents took place between 3:00 a.m. – 5 a.m. in the following areas: Brawton Drive; Palmer Circle, and Walton Drive.

In all reported incidents, the suspects rummaged through vehicles that were left unlocked during the night. The suspects stole prescriptions drugs, tools, wallets, cash, bank cards, and other valuables that had been left inside the vehicles.

The investigators believe that there were at least three suspects involved in the thefts. The police were able to obtain images of two suspects:

Suspect #1: Male, tan skin complexion, 16-25 years old, skinny build, clean shaven with black hair.

Suspect #2: Male, dark skin complexion, 16-25 years old, skinny build, unshaven and wearing eye glasses.

Suspect vehicle: older model Chevy blue in colour; the rear driver side tire is missing the hubcap.

If you recognize the suspects or have any information in relation to this investigation, please call the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Sto! ppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

Three vehicles impounded

in Dufferin County

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) Unit was busy on Airport Road yesterday afternoon. In the few short hours they were there, 3 vehicles were stopped for travelling 50km/hr or more over the posted 80km/hr limit, resulting in the drivers receiving a 7-day suspension and a 7-day impoundment for their vehicles. Two other provincial offence notices were also given out for speeding.

The OPP wants to remind drivers to slow down, obey the speed limits and leave plenty of time in order to get to your destination safely.

Readers Comments (0)