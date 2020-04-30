Caledon man facing dangerous driving charges after trying to flee from crash

April 30, 2020

On Monday, April 20 at approximately 8:08 p.m. uniformed officers from Caledon OPP responded to a single motor vehicle collision in the area of Charleston Side Road and Kevinwood Drive in the Town of Caledon.

The caller advised that the vehicle in question crashed into a fence then into a ditch, and left the scene travelling erratically westbound on Charleston Side Road.

The officers located the suspect vehicle nearby and conducted a traffic stop.

As a result of a police investigation, the driver, Kyla PARK, 25, of Caledon, was placed under arrest and charged with the following offences: Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine; Driving while under suspension; Drive motor vehicle, no currently validated permit; Drive vehicle with cannabis readily available, and Fail to remain

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on July 9th, 2020 to answer to the charges.

Motorist flees from police

On Wednesday, April 22 officers from the Community Response Unit of the Caledon OPP were conducting traffic enforcement in the area of Forks of the Credit Road and Dominion Street in the Town of Caledon.

At approximately 4:10 p.m., the officers observed a blue sedan travelling at a high rate of speed on Forks of the Credit Road. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, however, the sedan continued travelling at a very high rate of speed. The officer lost sight of the suspect vehicle, however was able to obtain the license plate.

As a result of a police investigation, the driver of the vehicle was identified as Andre CHIN, 21, of Brampton. The officer attended CHIN’s residence, where he was arrested and charged with the following offences: Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; Flight from peace officer; Drive motor vehicle, no currently validated permit, and Speeding.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on July 9th, 2020 to answer to the charges.

Thefts, break & enter being

investigated in Inglewood

Officers from Caledon OPP had responded to two reported incidents that occurred over the weekend in Inglewood.

The first incident was reported on Sunday, April 26th, 2020 by a complainant residing on Field Crest Road. The home owner reports waking up to find their Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) stolen from the driveway. Upon further examination of the residence, it was determined that unknown suspect(s) had entered the home through the garage door that was left unlocked overnight, removed the car keys from the laundry room, and then stole the vehicle from the driveway.

The second incident occurred on North Riverside Road, where the complainant’s unlocked vehicle had been entered by unknown suspect(s) and sunglasses were stolen as a result.

Both incidents occurred sometime between 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 25 and 9 a.m. on Sunday, April 26

Caledon OPP is asking the residents of the above neighbourhoods to check their security cameras for suspicious people, vehicles or activity. If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to these thefts, please call Caledon OPP at (905) 584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

Caledon OPP reminds local residents to always lock vehicles and remove valuables from plain view; never leave the car running and unattended, store car keys in a secure location in your home, and keep all doors in your home locked.

Impaired drivers arrested

On Friday, April 24, at approximately 10:52 p.m., uniformed officers from the Caledon OPP responded to a single motor vehicle collision in the area of Bramalea Road and King Street in the town of Caledon.

A concerned passerby phoned 911 to report a motor vehicle that had crashed into a ditch, sustaining damage to the front. The complainant advised that the driver attempted to drive the car out of the ditch, but was unsuccessful. The driver then fled the scene on foot, once he found out that police were called.

The officers attended the scene and eventually located the driver nearby. The driver was displaying signs of intoxication, and was placed under arrest for Operation while Impaired. The driver was transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment, where further tests were conducted.

As a result, Gennaro Cerullo, 40, of Caledon, has been charged with: Operation while impaired; Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 mg plus; Have care or control of vehicle with cannabis readily available, and Driving while under suspension.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on July 9th, 2020, to answer to the charges.

On Monday, April 27 at approximately 11 p.m., a uniformed officer from Caledon OPP was on patrol in the area of Mayfield Road and Snellview Boulevard in the Town of Caledon. While on patrol, the officer spotted a white Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) driving erratically.

The officer conducted a traffic stop just west of the above location. Upon stopping the vehicle, the officer smelled an odour of alcoholic beverage emanating from the driver’s breath. The driver was asked to provide a sample of his breath into the approved roadside screening device, which resulted in a “fail” reading. The driver was placed under arrest and transported to Caledon OPP Detachment, where further breath tests were completed.

As a result, Dowain Williams, 54, of Shelburne, stands charged with: Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 plus.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on July 9th, 2020 to answer to the charge

The driver received a 90-day driver’s license suspension and a 7-day vehicle impound.

