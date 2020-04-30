Caledon Lions Club stepping up to help local community

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL

During these difficult times, communities rely on each other for support and aid when they need it.

Charitable organizations and local businesses step up to the plate to provide supplies, food and a shoulder to lean on for those in the community who need it most.

Caledon Lions Club understands the challenges Caledon residents are going through and are committed to doing their part to help whoever they can.

Lions Club International is the world’s largest club organization dedicated to serving communities. With over one million members in 206 countries globally, they live up to their motto “We Serve” exceptionally.

President of Caledon Lions Club, David Cunningham, explains the hardships the club has been going through while being forced to follow social distancing protocols, ensuring members aren’t out in the public offering help to those who need it.

“It is tough for a community service organization like the Caledon Lions Club to service its community when we can’t get out and roll up our sleeves to help those in need. In lieu, we are making donations to local area food support programs to help those in dire need,” said Cunningham.

This past week, the club donated $2,000 to the Caledon Community Services and another $2,000 to the Orangeville Food Bank to do their part.

With public gatherings and social distancing orders in place across the country, the Caledon Lions Club haven’t been able to raise funds in their usual manner. The money donated to the various local charitable organizations was raised by selling locally produced fertilizer in Caledon and surrounding areas in preparation for the upcoming spring and summer seasons.

“In prior years, we had campaigns in Alton, Caledon Village and Caledon East in which we sold the fertilizer door-to-door. In addition, we have fertilizer in bulk at a location on Highway 10 that is sold on an honour system,” explained Cunningham. “Unfortunately, the door-to-door activities will not happen this year, but the honour system is very much flourishing as we just picked up another eight skids from Alliance Agri-Turf of Bolton.”

He added, “It appears a lot of Caledon area citizens are getting ahead of their yard work in these times of social distancing.”

Though local fertilizer producer Agri-Turf of Bolton’s retail operations are temporarily closed, those looking to purchase fertilizer can do so by calling the store and being sourced through the Lions Club.

Each 25-kilogram bag of fertilizer is being sold for $25. Cunningham noted that products can be picked up at their Lions Club location at 15380 Hurontario Street and is self-serve system. They require individuals to drop cash or cheques into their drop box and pick-up their bag of fertilizer avoiding all human contact.

On top of donating funds towards local charitable organizations and those who are in need, money is also being put towards Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides to support the development of service dogs for Canadians with disabilities, as well as Lions Camp Dorset, which is a resort for dialysis patients and their families.

For more information about the Caledon Lions Club or to purchase fertilizer, please visit their Facebook page.

