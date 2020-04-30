Caledon community united in support of frontline workers

April 30, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL

“COVID-19 has affected all of us immensely,” says Caledon Mayor Allan Thompson. “We are getting through it with help from our courageous frontline workers and the generosity of our neighbours, family and friends.”

The Town of Caledon is encouraging residents to connect with each other by sharing their stories over social media on how they have been showing their support for frontline workers, with locals posting stories about creating art, producing protective masks and even making monetary donations.

Local business Roja’s Baby Boutique creates baby drool cloths. In support of frontline workers, owner and Valleywood resident, Rosey Kaur has launched her masks to pay it forward. So far, she has made 500 masks and continues to make more for hospitals and seniors homes who are in need.

“Today and always we honour our frontline workers, healthcare system who have done so much for all of us during this pandemic. Thank you for stocking our shelves, thank you for taking care of our healthcare, thank you for your deliveries at our door, thank you for coming and picking up our garbage and recycling. Thank you for everything that you’re doing for all of us,” Kaur said.

This week, Kaur plans to offer her homemade masks to local residents, leaving them in sealed pages on her clotheslines for individuals to pick up either for themselves or someone they know who is in need.

Ward 5 Area Councillor Tony Rosa shared on his Facebook page, a student from St. Michael Catholic Secondary School in Bolton, who has also been sewing handmade cotton masks for hospitals and frontline workers.

“I want to tell everyone about a student from St. Michael C.S.S. who is helping our community frontline and healthcare workers,” Coun. Rosa says. “Fiona Welch-St John loves to sew and aspires to be a fashion designer. When she heard that hospitals were running low on masks and had been requesting handmade cotton ones, she went straight to work! Fiona raided her personal fabric stash and to date has made 30 masks and 5 scrub hats for local nurses, bus drivers, doctors and members of our community. In addition, Fiona is making them at no charge. She has even set up a no-contact porch pick-up.”

He added, “God bless Fiona Welch-St. John! You are a local hero.”

Mayor Thompson, alongside Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones and Ward 2 Area Councillor Christina Early joined forces with Canadian volunteer organization Global Medic to help deliver 690 pounds of food essentials to Caledon Community Services (CCS) this week.

“Not a chance we maintain our operations without these people and hundreds more who care,” said CCS CEO Monty Laskin in a tweet.

Hugger Covers is a local business located in Bolton that makes custom-made covers for cars, trucks, vans, and RV’s. In response to COVID-19, they have begun producing and donating face masks to all frontline workers and others in need.

With the support from the community and local volunteers, Hugger Covers has been able to produce and ship 500 handmade masks, or as they call them face huggers, to hospitals, nursing homes, hospice centres, shelters and other organizations who are committed to caring for the community.

“We thank you all for your continual support of all our frontline heroes’ for their tremendous courage and commitment during this pandemic,” they posted on their Facebook page.

Share your own story on any social media platform with #CaledonCares.

Readers Comments (0)