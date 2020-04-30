Anytime Fitness hosts free group classes to encourage healthy living

April 30, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL

“The online classes seem like a safe way to be socially distance during these difficult times,” said owner of Bolton Anytime Fitness Adrian Weglo.

The gym may be temporarily closed, but it doesn’t mean they have stopped promoting exercising and healthy living. Weglo and his staff have committed to hosting 25 free group training classes weekly on ZOOM.

“The members at the gym are my family, and I couldn’t see us going a month or longer without exercising. The instructors have been very accommodating, helpful and open-minded in this transitional time and have had to incorporate using the ZOOM app, Bluetooth devices and have all become internet wizards to create the best product possible for members,” explained Weglo.

While Weglo worries about the impacts the COVID-19 pandemic will have on his business, he’s confident Anytime Fitness will endure. With public gyms ordered to close due to risks of spreading the contagious virus, visitors to Anytime Fitness have been reduced to ownership and cleaning staff in recent weeks.

In the meantime, while residents are isolating in the safety of their own homes, Bolton Anytime Fitness wants to encourage everyone to remain physically active. With the virtual online app ZOOM, all the certified personal and group training instructors will be able to provide active and exciting classes for fitness enthusiasts in the community. Average classes include 15 to 30 participants.

“Physical exercise is absolutely integral to building a healthy community. Social interaction between members through the ZOOM app also helps with the overall mental health in the community,” said Weglo.

He added, “This is an incredibly stressful time and some people may have lost their routine and normal contact with friends and family. These classes help keep us in touch, accountable and also help maintain a healthy schedule. We have four classes daily and two classes on each on Saturday and Sunday.”

Weglo has also donated supplies to several businesses and organizations around Caledon to help do his part during the COVID-19 crisis.

“During this stressful time, we have donated our antibacterial wipes and cleaning supplies to various local businesses, including Caledon Meals on Wheels, Freshii, Dollarama and other local businesses. I’m hoping that we can all come together as a community and support those that have had to work in this stressful time,” Weglo remarked.

“We all need to support each other when things slowly get back to normal,” he added. “Per capita, Bolton is an incredibly healthy outdoor community and residents have always been incredibly supportive of Anytime Fitness Bolton. Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to reopening soon,” said Weglo.

For more information about Bolton Anytime Fitness online ZOOM classes, please visit their Facebook page, or at anytimefitness.com

Readers Comments (0)