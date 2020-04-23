Caledon Music Festival hosting three-part virtual concert series

April 23, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL

In partnership with Bethell Hospice Foundation, a three-part concert series will take place on YouTube live this week. The first part took place yesterday (April 22), bringing some entertainment and community spirit during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a second part scheduled for Wednesday (April 29) hosted by artistic director and pianist of Caledon Music Festival, Emily Rho.

“Over the past few weeks our community has come together to stand up, help out and give back to those in need. In this time of uncertainty, we invite you to join us and listen to classical masterpieces by composers such as Bach and Beethoven,” said Rho.

Rho performed on first evening of the series, alongside CMF musician and violist Rory McLeod.

The Caledon Music Festival is normally held in August at the Alton Mills Arts Centre. Rho came up with the idea of holding a virtual concert series amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and to work together with Bethell Hospice Foundation.

“The concert series offers a great way to showcase the talent of Caledon Music Festival performers and raise funds in support of Bethell Hospice Foundation at the same time. The series provides the opportunity for members of the community to sit back, relax and enjoy some fabulous local talent in the comfort of their own homes, while also lending their support to an important community resource,” explained Julie Hymers, Associate Director of Marketing and Communications at Bethell Hospice Foundation.

Each concert is an hour long. The first evening, on (April 22) featured Emily Rho and Rory McLeod performing at 7:30 p.m. For second evening, coming up next Wednesday (April 29), listeners will be able to tune in to Rho perform a series of solo piano pieces, and the third night (May 6) concert pianist and singer/songwriter Michele Mele who will perform classical pieces as well as some of her own work.

“Bethell Hospice Foundation is thrilled to be partnering with the Caledon Music Festival for this concert series,” explained Hymers. “Even amidst the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is really wonderful to forge partnerships within the community and develop creative way to benefit both organizations.”

Tickets to tune in to each concert are selling for $15, with a three-concert bundle offered for $40.

All proceeds will go towards the Bethell Hospice Foundation. Each year Bethell Hospice raises $1 million, which it puts directly back into its services and programming. dedicates fundraising over $1,000,000

Due to the pandemic, fundraising efforts have been tested and modified to adapt to the new normal we see now and finding new ways to be able to continue serving residents, community clients and their families.

“At Bethell Hospice, the health and safety of our residents, visitors, staff, volunteers and fundraising event participants is our highest priority. Traditionally, our Hike for Bethell Hospice is held on the first Sunday in May, but unfortunately, we have had to postpone our hike this year in light of the COVID-19 protocols,” said Hymers. “Many of our other fundraising events have also been impacted. We are looking at all options to determine the best alternatives for rescheduling and reinventing our fundraising events, in light of today’s ‘new normal’. As plans are finalized, updated information will be posted on our website.”

To learn more about the three-part concert series or to purchase tickets, please go to caledonmusicfest.ca. For more information on Bethell Hospice Foundation and how you can help, visit foundation.bethellhospice.org.

Readers Comments (0)