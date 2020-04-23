Caledon’s Ryan Toomey aiming high with local hockey school

Written By ROBERT BELARDI

Ryan Toomey’s profound love for hockey has brought the Bolton resident, insurmountable success over the last few years teaching it.

Looking back on the journey with the Caledon Citizen, Toomey never expected his business, “Toomey Hockey School” to grow as big and as rapidly within the community and abroad.

It began as a hobby. Something to do on the side and make some extra cash. But little did he know, that helping a friend, planted the seed for the future.

“A friend of mine who I worked with in the business world, asked me to come help his team out for a skate,” Toomey explained.

He had just finished playing his pro career in the German second division with the Landshut Cannibals. He had everything in his car already. Pucks, sticks, you name it. He didn’t demand any money either but his friend insisted.

“’He said, no no, we just talked to all of the parents and we want you for the rest of the year.’”

It didn’t feel like work for him. It was an hour of fun.

His business began with one team. He opened Toomey Hockey School in 2015, working as a sales manager for an American company as well. He tried it as a hobby, not knowing where it might lead.

In 2017, when this American company was deemed, no longer competitive in Canada, Toomey gave it his all. He laid it all out on the line, fashioning a small hobby and braising it, into an corporation with equitable profit.

Toomey has worked with 47 teams this past season, a database with over 700 children annually and working one-on-one, with potential NHL prospect and Kitchener Rangers forward Reid Valade. He has worked with other children and athletes with the pros set in their sights. A vision, the 35-year old once had in a hockey career of his own.

When Toomey was young he watched as his two older sisters learned how to figure skate. Seated alongside his parents, his mother and father felt it was appropriate to sign their son up to skate and eventually, to play hockey.

“I started off in house league here in Caledon and I played up a year, so I was an underage,” Toomey explained.

From there, the family moved to Barrie for one year. Toomey began playing AAA hockey and was recruited to play in the city.

The family moved back to Bolton. Now at the age of nine, Toomey began playing for the Toronto Red Wings with former NHL forward and still, one of Toomey’s life-long friends, Matt Stajan.

Toomey and Stajan won two championships. After another two years, AAA introduced hitting into the league and Toomey decided that moving down to AA was the best decision and he says, it’s one of the best decisions he has ever made.

“It’s the best move I ever made. I not only got my confidence, but it allowed me to do a bit of growing.”

At 5’9, Toomey isn’t the biggest player. But after some AA seasons and another stint in AAA, Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior League teams and NCAA teams began phoning him.

He wasn’t drafted to the OHL, but Toomey did attend the Ottawa 67’s training camp. His parents were firm believers in the opportunity at a free education. After a few years in junior A with the Wexford Raiders and the Cornwall Colts, Toomey was offered a scholarship at Mercyhurst University in Pennsylvania, studying Business Marketing.

He met his wife at the school. He was captain of the hockey team. On the ice, his career was moulding into everything he thought it was, until a gruesome groin injury set him back, in his fourth year.

“I went to every doctor around, the Steelers and the Penguins and nobody could fix it.”

Stajan offered Toomey the Maple Leafs doctor and he managed to get the young man back on to his feet.

In his fifth year at the school, it wasn’t the same. A few years in the East Coast Hockey League with the Cincinnati Cyclones, South Carolina Stingrays and Reading Royals was fun, but challenging.

The one year spent in Germany with Landshut, Toomey recorded 28 points in 28 games. He was about to go to the top German League (DEL), until a recession impacted Germany. He says, at this point in his life, if playing pro wasn’t in the cards, then taking the next step in his life seems practical and getting married was the start.

Fast forward to today, with two children and a successful business. He has opened a gym as well with the program, just six months ago.

Within this business, Toomey’s mission is quite simple; keep it local.

“That’s my ultimate goal here, I feel like the local kids deserve this.”

He does find himself going into the city to work with other kids. His program has extended into private sessions with many kids all over the GTA.

His drills are figure skating based. He says nobody has the edge work of a figure skater and players in the NHL benefit from learning from figure skaters and many players now, still learn until this day. One player in particular, Jeff Skinner used to figure skate and that has benefited the Buffalo Sabres forward immensely.

Toomey has been recognized for his skating and his edge work. He has been asked by young children, pro players and even pro teams what there is to offer in terms of working with him.

For now, working locally is what is in the plans.

“It’s where I’m most happy, most satisfied working in.”

In the future anything is possible professionally. For now, Toomey believes in working here in Bolton. He is looking to hire more staff for this business as programs have notably, filled up within 24 hours of them being posted online.

For further information on any future programs, you can visit toomeyhockey.com. For live workout sessions twice a week on Instagram, you can stay tuned by visiting @Toomey_hockey_school.

