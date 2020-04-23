Caledon Meals on Wheels offers ‘Wee’ Care grocery deliver service to locals

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL

Seniors have been affected by the COVID-19 virus more than most. Caledon Meals on Wheels has created a solution to help seniors who are stuck at home.

Caledon Meals on Wheels has really stepped up to help some of our community’s most vulnerable in recent weeks, providing over 21,000 meals to local seniors and individuals with disabilities and serious health problems, who are unable to leave their homes during these testing times.

To ensure less trips outside, and keeping seniors protected at home, Meals on Wheels has begun a new service called the ‘Wee’ Care Grocery Pack. The service includes a delivery of necessary groceries on a weekly basis, delivered by CMOW volunteers and staff members.

“We were aware of the precautions being recommended for people over 70 years old and those with underlying healthy conditions, and we realized that going to the grocery store was not recommended and could be a big challenge,” explained Christine Sevigny, Executive Director of CMOW. “So, we started thinking about how we could augment our services to help.”

After researching different solutions on how to help, staff came across Community Care Durham’s Meals on Wheels ‘Community to Table’ Food Box Program. After communicating with them, CMOW was able to put together a plan of their own and jump start the local program.

Each package offers a minimum of $30 worth of groceries including bread, milk, eggs, cereal and fresh produce along with other food items.

“Building on our successful Meals on Wheels Hot and Frozen meal program, we are launching this program to assist with the need for groceries and supplies. We see this as an opportunity to help our community manage through these challenging times. We will continue to assess the needs of our clients and our community and hope to adapt our services to meet their changing needs,” said Sevigny.

CMOW has adapted and put in specific safety measures to ensure the well-being of not only their own volunteers and staff, but those in the community who rely on their service. In-person visits have turned into phone visits and wellness group activities have come to a temporary halt, but staff have been calling all participants to check in.

“Our Seniors Social Wellness Groups have had to stop but our staff are calling all of the program participants each week to check and have a social chat with everyone and to offer additional resources and support needed,” Sevigny explained. “Some of our volunteers had to temporarily stop volunteering to ensure their health is protected, but we have been so fortunate to have offers from the community to help.”

After registration, orders can be submitted online, with orders delivered the following week with no charge to residents. Caledon Meals on Wheels Hot or Frozen Meal program continues throughout Caledon and surrounding areas and hope to continue providing for the community as best as they do.

For more information about the ‘Wee’ Care Grocery Pack or other programs provided by the Caledon Meals on Wheels, please email info@cmow.ca or call 905-857-7651.

