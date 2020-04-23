Local resident gets $100,000 lottery ticket back with help from OPP

Officers from the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) from Caledon OPP made an arrest in the theft of a winning lottery ticket worth $100,000.

On October 30th, 2019 Caledon OPP responded to a reported residential break and enter. At the time, the complainant informed the police that his home had been broken into, resulting in cash, medication, laptop and a lottery ticket worth $100,000 being stolen by unknown perpetrators.

As a result of a joint investigation between the CSCU and the Ontario Lottery and Gambling Corporation (OLG), an arrest was made on Thursday, April 16th, 2020, which led to the recovery of the winning lottery ticket.

Terri Gambino, 52, of Caledon, has been charged with the following offences:

Break and enter a place – commit indictable offence, and

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on July 2nd, 2020 to answer to the charges.

Play it safe if you become the next lottery winner – sign and secure your ticket.

Traffic complaint leads to

arrests, 28 charges

On Friday, April 17, at approximately 1:30 p.m., officers from Caledon OPP responded to a report of a black sedan driving erratically on Mayfield Rd.

Information was received that the licence plate attached to the suspect vehicle was reported stolen from the Halton Region sometime last month. The first responding officer located the vehicle in question in a parking lot with three occupants inside. The officer advised the occupants that they were under arrest. At that point, the driver of the vehicle placed the car in reverse in attempt to flee.

The officer entered the suspect vehicle through the front passenger window to prevent the vehicle from driving any further. The suspect continued to drive in reverse, colliding with the parked police cruiser, and eventually crashing into a ditch.

As the officer continued to struggle to gain control of the driver, the front passenger attempted to disarm the officer, but was unsuccessful. All three suspects were placed under arrest.

As a result of the police investigation, the following parties stand charged with:

Mohd Farooqi, 32, of Brampton:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle X two counts;

Flight from peace officer;

Fail to comply with release order X two counts;

Resist peace officer;

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000;

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 X two counts;

Possession of schedule I substance – methamphetamine;

Fail to comply with probation order;

Possession of break in instruments;

Operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited under the Criminal Code, and

Take a motor vehicle without consent.

Manpreet Singh, 31, of Mississauga:

Disarming a peace officer;

Possession of schedule I substance – methamphetamine X two counts;

Possession of break in instruments;

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, and

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 X two counts.

Gurpreet Hehar, 36, of Caledon

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000;

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 X two counts;

Possession of break in instruments;

Fail to comply with probation order X two counts, and

Possession of schedule I substance – methamphetamine.

All three accused parties were held for a bail hearing and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on a later date to answer to the charges.

Four arrested after rental truck

flees traffic stop in Bolton

On Friday, April 17 at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers from Caledon OPP initiated a traffic stop of a rental moving truck on Albion Vaughan Rd. near Queensgate Blvd. in Bolton.

During the initial investigation, the truck fled from the officer conducting the traffic stop, and was located unoccupied in a parking lot of a commercial unit nearby.

The members of the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) responded to the scene immediately, and commenced canine track with the assistance of the York Regional Police Canine Unit and the York Regional Police Helicopter.

Four suspects were located nearby and taken into police custody.

With the assistance of the Caledon OPP Community Street Crime Unit, a recovery of two stolen vehicles was made, which is connected to the incident that occurred in Bolton on Monday, April 13, 2020.

As a result, Navjot Singh, 26, of Brampton, stands charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 X four counts;

Fail to comply with probation order X five counts, and

Failure to comply with release order X two counts.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on a later date to answer to the charges.

Kudratbir Singh, 22, of Dieppe, New Brunswick, had been charged with:

Flight from peace officer;

Fail to comply with recognizance;

Race a motor vehicle, and

Driving while under suspension.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on July 2nd, 2020 to answer to the charges.

Sutantarbir Singh, 24, of Etobicoke, is facing the following charges:

Fail to comply with recognizance, and

Fail to comply with probation order X two counts.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on July 2nd, 2020 to answer to the charges.

And, Surjeet Lally, 48, of Brampton, stands charged with:

• Fail to comply with probation order.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on July 2nd, 2020 to answer to the charges.

