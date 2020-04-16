Local youth arrested for impaired driving after weekend collision

On Saturday, April 11, at approximately 12:30 p.m., officers from Caledon OPP responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 50 and Bolton Heights Road in the Town of Caledon.

The collision was reported by civilian caller, who had been following the vehicle north on Highway 50 prior to the collision. The vehicle in question collided with another car just south of that location, and failed to remain at the scene.

The driver was displaying signs of impairment while speaking to officers. The driver was placed under arrest for Operation of Motor Vehicle while Impaired and transported to the Caledon Detachment, where further tests were conducted.

As a result, Brittany Lee, 21, of Caledon has been charged with

Operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drug, and

Drive vehicle with cannabis readily available.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on June 4, 2020, to answer to the charges.

Easter weekend arrests

The officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were kept busy over the long weekend responding to several reported impaired drivers in the Town of Caledon.

On Sunday, April 12, 2020 at approximately 2:07 a.m. officers responded to the reports of an impaired driver in the area of Highway 10 and Charleston Side Road. The officers attended and located the vehicle in question. After a brief conversation with the driver, the driver was arrested for Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle, and transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment for further tests to be conducted.

As a result, Jaspreet Singh, 33, of Brampton, has been charged with the following offences:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs;

Failure or refusal to comply with demand;

Drive vehicle with cannabis readily available;

Driving motor vehicle with unsealed container of liquor, and

Drive motor vehicle – no licence.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on June 25th, 2020 to answer to the charges

Just a few hours later, at about 7:21 a.m., officers responded to a reported suspicious vehicle in the area of Boston Mills Road and Highway 10. The complainant advised that a vehicle was observed driving by their house several times, eventually crashing into a ditch.

The officers located the vehicle and the driver in question, and made an approved screening device demand (ASD) on the driver. The driver registered a “fail” and was placed under arrest for having more than 80 mg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The driver was transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment, where further tests were conducte

As a result, Karanjot Singh, 20, of Brampton, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired;

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration exceeding 80 mgs;

Class G1 licence holder – unaccompanied by qualified driver, and

Novice driver – blood alcohol concentration above zero.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on June 25, 2020 to answer to the charges.

Caledon OPP would like to thank our community members for reporting the above incidents and assisting the OPP in keeping our roads safe.

Business broken into

On Saturday, April 11, at approximately 12:19 a.m., officers from Caledon OPP responded to a reported break and enter at a business located in the area of Airport Road and Old Church Road in the Town of Caledon.

Once on scene, the officers confirmed that the front door of the convenience store was smashed and some of the merchandise, including cigarettes, had been stolen by two masked suspects.

The suspect vehicle is described as a light-coloured Ford F250 extended cab dually pickup truck with rear bumper and tail light damage.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Caledon OPP Community Street Crime Unit at 905-584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2000 upon an arrest.

Car thief arrested in Bolton

On Monday, April 13, at approximately 6:57 a.m. officers from the Caledon OPP responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. The complainant in the matter reported that his residence in Toronto had been broken into earlier that morning and his vehicle had been stolen as a result.

The complainant was able to track the stolen vehicle to a hotel located in the area of Highway 50 and McEwan Drive in Bolton.

As a result of the investigation conducted by the unformed members and the Community Street Crime Unit, two parties were arrested and charged with the following offences:

Sutantarbir Singh, 24, of Etobicoke, had been charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000;

Possession of a schedule I substance – heroin;

Possession of a schedule I substance – methamphetamine, and

Fail to comply with probation order X two counts.

Kudratbir Singh, 22, of Brampton, had been charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Both accused parties were held for a bail hearing and will appear in Court on a later date.

Charges laid after crash on

Forks of the Credit

On Tuesday, April 14, at approximately 8:55 p.m., officers from Caledon OPP responded to a single motor vehicle collision in the area of Forks of the Credit Road and McLaren Road in the town of Caledon.

The collision was reported by a concerned passerby, who advised that the driver of the vehicle was acting suspicious, when asked about the collision.

Police attended the scene and investigated the incident further. The driver was asked to provide a sample of his breath into the approved roadside screening device, which resulted in a “fail” reading. The driver was placed under arrest and transported to the Caledon Detachment, where further tests were conducted.

As a result, Akashdeep Singh, 21, of Windsor, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 mg plus.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on June 25th, 2020, to answer to the charge.

The driver’s vehicle was impounded for seven days and driver’s license suspended for 90 days.

