Please don’t put seniors at risk

April 16, 2020 · 0 Comments

OUR READERS WRITE

I agonized over whether or not I would go shopping on Saturday morning for a couple of staples that I didn’t receive when I had my shopping done for me – my husband and I are in our 80’s with underlying health issues. I finally decided to give it a try, just going to Rexall, not a big supermarket, and for the first hour, it’s for seniors and you get 20 percent off – very nice of them.

But, there were a lot of shoppers there, with the majority of them being young people! Disgusting, I say, and I certainly hope the store did not give them the 20 percent, and they should have had to wait until 10 a.m. to be fair to seniors like myself, who are so vulnerable. Please, please, follow instructions so that we can fight this pandemic, and get back to normal. Just because you’re not in the “at risk” group, like seniors are, shouldn’t mean that you can blatantly ignore the rules and put vulnerable people at risk.

Sandy Forester

Caledon resident

