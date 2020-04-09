Cyclist located on Heart Lake Road with life-threatening injuries

On Wednesday, April 1, at approximately 6:12 p.m., officers from Caledon OPP responded to an incident involving an injured cyclist located on the side of Heart Lake Road in the Town of Caledon.

The officers received information from several concerned motorists that the injured female cyclist was found on Heart Lake Road between Hawk Hill Way and Escarpment Side Road, as the motorists were driving through the area. The bystanders advised that they did not know how the cyclist sustained the injuries, and whether another vehicle was involved.

The cyclist was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Heart Lake Road was closed for several hours for police investigation, and has since been re-opened.

Caledon OPP is appealing to the public for additional witnesses of this incident. Anyone with information, dash camera footage, or home security video from the area is asked to contact Caledon OPP detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

Street Crime Unit makes arrest

The Caledon Community Street Crime Unit made an arrest in relation to drug trafficking in the Town of Caledon.

On Friday, March 27, officers arrested a Caledon resident after an investigation related to drug trafficking. A subsequent search warrant was executed at a home in Caledon, during which psilocybin mushrooms and cocaine were seized.

As a result, Maxim Sheffield, 31, of Caledon, has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking, and

Possession of a Schedule I substance – cocaine.

The accused will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on June 8 to answer to the charges.

OPP enforcement during

COVID-19 pandemic

The OPP is encouraging businesses and individuals to voluntarily comply with the short-term restrictions introduced by the federal and provincial governments to combat the spread of COVID-19.

While education, awareness and compliance are preferred options, officers will apply discretion to lay charges under the provincial Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA)

Enforcement actions can include offences relating to operation of non-essential businesses and gatherings of more than five people, with some exceptions

Additionally, police have the authority to arrest those in non-compliance of the federal Quarantine Act at the request of a screening or quarantine officer.

The OPP will continue to provide public safety services to the communities we serve and support the efforts of federal, provincial and local health authorities during the current situation involving COVID-19. We appreciate the public’s ongoing support of these measures. Stay home and avoid non-essential travel, practice good hygiene and follow the Ontario Ministry of Health’s recommendations in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.

If you wish to file a report regarding non-compliance under the Quarantine Act, contact Public Health Agency of Canada. For emergencies, please call 9-1-1. For all other police matters, including non-compliance to the EMPCA, please call your local police or the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. For less serious incidents, report online by visiting opp.ca/reporting.

Additional COVID-19 information and resources can be found at Ontario.ca and the Government of Canada website. OPP-related information and updates can be found at opp.ca.

Caledon OPP write

multiple tickets last weekend

Caledon OPP has taken a multi-level approach to address the issue of overcrowding in some of the most popular destinations in the Town of Caledon.

Over the last weekend, officers from the Caledon OPP Community Response Unit (CRU) have heavily patrolled the areas that are most visited in our community, concentrating on the issue of overcrowding, trespassing and traffic complaints.

During their patrols, the CRU officers had:

Towed five vehicles;

Issued 12 parking tickets;

Trespassed three individuals;

Issued a ticket under the Liquor Licence Act;

Apprehended several speeding vehicles, including a stunt driver going 113 km/h in a 50 km/h zone,

And responded to numerous traffic complaints.

As a result of one of the traffic complaints, a group of seven souped-up vehicles was intercepted by the officers – two of the vehicles had been towed due to violations under the Highway Traffic Act

The needs of our community are changing as the situation evolves in the Province. Our officers are dedicated to address any of the arising issues. More than ever before, we are engaged with our residents, and are responding to their concerns to ensure the continuous well-being of our community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Caledon OPP would like to remind everyone that all parks and conservations areas in the Town of Caledon are closed. Severe parking restrictions are in place to prevent mass gatherings

Limit travel to essential travel only – stay home, stay safe.

Police investigating tire theft

On Monday, April 6, officers from Caledon OPP responded to a reported theft of tires from a business located in the area of Highway 50 and Industrial Road in Bolton.

Information was received that approximately $200,000 worth of tires had been stolen from an auto parts store sometime between 4:00 p.m. on Friday, April 3rd and 9:30 a.m. on Monday, April 6th, 2020.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Caledon OPP Community Street Crime Unit at 905-584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2000 upon an arrest.

Locals urged to stay home

over Easter long weekend

For any Ontarians contemplating a trip to the cottage or other dwellings for family gatherings over the Easter Long Weekend, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding people to practice physical distancing and stay home.

“The OPP acknowledges that this is a very difficult time for people. While our officers typically expect large volumes of traffic ahead of the Easter Long Weekend, in light of the current situation, the OPP thanks in advance all Ontarians who do their part to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by staying home,” says OPP Chief Superintendent Rohan Thompson, Provincial Commander, Highway Safety Division.

With roads now bare and warmer temperatures in store, drivers who do need to travel are being cautioned to not let the nicer weather negatively influence their driving behaviour and to obey all traffic laws.

Stunt driver arrested

On Tuesday, April 7 at approximately 9:12 p.m., Community Response Unit officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting speed enforcement in the area of Highway 10 and Mistywood Drive in the Town of Caledon.

The officers observed a vehicle travelling more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit in the area. The officer conducted a traffic stop and spoke with the driver. The driver was asked to provide a sample of his breath into the approved roadside screening device, which resulted in a “fail” reading. The driver was placed under arrest and transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment, where further tests were conducted.

As a result, Vicente Delgado, 54, of Mississauga, has been charged with:

Race a motor vehicle – excessive speed, and

Operation while impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration Exceeding 80 mgs.

The driver’s vehicle was impounded for seven days and driver’s licence suspended for 90 days.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on June 18 to answer to the charges.

