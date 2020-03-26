OPP doing their part to help the limit spread of COVID-19

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) wants to ensure everyone is aware of how police services are expected to respond to the Government of Ontario’s recent health emergency declaration related to limiting transmission of COVID-19.

Although voluntary compliance is always preferred, under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA), there are consequences for individuals and businesses that choose to defy the Act while it is in force. Contravening the expert advice provided by the Chief Medical Officer of Health to close certain businesses and institutions and limit gatherings to 50-people or less, the Provincial Offences Act (POA) has been updated to include three offences to be enforced by police, along with set fines per offence:

Fail to comply with an order – Part I Fine of $750

Obstructions of Person Fine of $1,000

Corporations Fine of $500,000

The OPP continues to provide public safety services to the communities we serve and support the efforts of federal, provincial and local health authorities during the current situation involving COVID-19. We appreciate the public’s ongoing support of these measures.

Visit the OPP website news section for more information to help limit COVID-19 transmission.

Facilities/Services Affected by the

Declaration of Emergency

As a result of the declaration of emergency, the following establishments are required to remain closed until further notice:

All bars and restaurants, except to the extent that such facilities provide takeout and food delivery;

All facilities providing indoor recreational programs;

All public libraries;

All private schools;

All licensed child care centres;

All movie cinemas and all theatres, including those offering live performances of music, dance and other art forms; and,

All concert venues.

Additionally, all organized public events of over 50 people are prohibited, including parades, events and communal services within places of worship. These orders will remain in place until March 31, 2020, when the province will reassess for an extension or end the closures.

Caledon OPP officer spots

impaired driver while on patrol

On Saturday, March 21st, 2020, at approximately 8:19 p.m., officers from Caledon OPP were on patrol, when they spotted a vehicle driving erratically in the area of Caledon King Townline in the town of Caledon.

The vehicle was stopped safely in the area of Highway 9 and Highway 400. Upon stopping the vehicle, the officers smelled a strong odour of alcoholic beverage emanating from the driver’s breath. The driver was placed under arrest for Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle, and transported to Caledon Detachment for further breath tests to be conducted.

As a result, Jacqueline Gulyas, 56, of Vaughan, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired;

Failure to comply with demand;

Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available;

Driving while under suspension, and

Drive motor vehicle, no currently validated permit.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on June 4th, 2020.

Gas drive-off leads to arrest in Caledon

On Saturday, March 21st, 2020, at approximately 10:57 a.m., uniformed officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment responded to a report of theft from a gas station located in the area of Highway 10 and The Grange Side Road in the Town of Caledon.

Information was received that a customer attended the gas station, fueled their vehicle, and drove off without paying.

A uniformed officer observed the suspect vehicle on Highway 10, and conducted a traffic stop.

As a result of the police investigation, Robert Desjardins, 54, of Mississauga, has been charged with the following offences:

Operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited X four counts, and

Driving while under suspension.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on June 4th, 2020

If you are caught driving when your licence is suspended for a Criminal Code conviction, your vehicle will be impounded for at least 45 days.

OPP report first COVID-19

presumptive officer

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is confirming its first uniform member has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.

Following their doctor’s instructions, the member is in isolation at their home and is recovering. We wish them a speedy recovery. Their family and colleagues are in our thoughts.

The OPP member presumptively diagnosed with COVID-19 serves the Nipissing West Detachment area in northeastern Ontario. The member’s name and specific work location is being withheld to respect their privacy. The OPP was made aware of the diagnosis on March 21.

Given increased testing and interventions underway, additional presumptive positive diagnoses are expected across Ontario. The OPP and its members are not immune.

The OPP remains committed to the health and safety of our members and will continue to make decisions that help us limit the spread of COVID-19 in the communities we serve.

Visit the OPP website news section for more information to help limit COVID-19 transmission.

Beware of online puppy scams

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a puppy scam that was reported by a Caledon resident earlier this year.

The incident was reported by a local dog breeder, who advised that an unknown suspect had obtained the breeder’s personal information and the Canadian Kennel Club registration, and was posting ads online advertising puppies for sale using the breeder’s information.

Under the said ad, the scammers would ask potential online buyers to wire a deposit to “secure” a puppy by sending a partial or full payment. Once the deposit was received, the scammers would continue asking for additional payments to cover a vet bill, or ask for the outstanding balance.

Here are some signs of a puppy scam:

Price is too good to be true;

Seller won’t let buyer see the puppy before receiving the deposit/payment;

You must pay by money transfer or prepaid debit card;

After you pay, there are additional expenses (shipping insurance, vet bills, crate fees), and

The puppy’s photo appears in other ads.

Scammers take advantage of people when they are in high emotional state. Here are some steps you can take to protect yourself from falling for a puppy scam:

Endeavour to meet the seller in person to see if the puppy is the right fit for you and your family;

Research the seller extensively;

Ask the seller for references and follow up with those references;

Reverse image search the puppy’s photo to see if it is an authentic image, and

Don’t wire money or send prepaid cards.

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, of which OPP is a partner, estimates only five per cent of victims report the crime to police. If you think you have been a victim of fraud, contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or report online at http://www.antifraudcentre.ca; you can also contact your local police service or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

