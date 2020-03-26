Together we rally

March 26, 2020 · 0 Comments

by SHERALYN ROMAN

Caledon has once again stepped up to the plate and answered the call to action. We are, as everyone knows, and says repeatedly, (I’m thinking of having a T-shirt printed) experiencing “unprecedented times.” Most of us have no experience with what is currently happening and those that might have gone through terrible times like war, rationing (or worse) – are now some of our eldest citizens and therefore some of our most vulnerable. While we might look to them for guidance, they are looking to us for support. Here we are, Caledon citizens rising together, to work together.

Over this past week we have heard so many stories of positivity that even in the face of this pandemic, they give us reason to hope. We asked residents to support The Exchange and they did! So many folks stepped up to help out that it was almost overwhelming. We would be remiss if we didn’t share a special shout out to Garden Foods who delivered 400lbs (four hundred!) of fresh potatoes, carrots, onions, apples and canned meat! A simple thank you doesn’t even begin to say enough but thank you nonetheless!

We’ve also heard about a few people who are reaching out to help the seniors in our community. Of course the amazing folks at Caledon Meals on Wheels, both staff and volunteers, continue to support our seniors in a variety of ways – even making personal phone calls to speak with seniors who participate in their programs, one on one. We have also heard about neighbourhoods where families rallied together to deliver food to area seniors who might be having more of a challenge getting out to supermarkets. Local senior’s buildings are being supported by those that live close by whether that’s in Bolton, Southfields or beyond and isn’t that a wonderful thing? Our Area and Regional Councillors are doing everything they can to support our community right now, in a variety of ways both personally and in their capacity as a representatives of the Town. It goes without saying that our Mayor is going above and beyond and setting a wonderful example of what teamwork looks like during this challenging time. The scheduled 3pm conference call that our entire community recently had a chance to participate in was a refreshingly open and direct opportunity to have a “one on one” conversation with Mayor Thompson and the team who are supporting Caledon through this crisis. I thought it was a wonderful approach and a true personal touch and Caledon is making good (though difficult) decisions to help our community. Thank you Mayor Thompson and Council.

Supermarkets and pharmacies are opening early for seniors. Good job. We understand the Rotary Seniors Centre is also calling locals to do friendly check ins and that anyone with concerns, questions or in need of help can call the Rotary Seniors Centre for a chat. A local company, specializing in connecting folks who are 50+, is currently distributing printable “Hello Neighbour” cards online to help connect folks who can help with folks who need it. Simply print the card with your name and contact information, leave it with a neighbour you think might need some assistance, and help is on the way!

Finally, I should end on another positive note. Regular readers will know that I am no fan of Doug Ford but I am always happy to give credit where credit is due. Mr. Ford has been exhibiting calm leadership and making good decisions based on all the current information available. He speaks consistently, professionally and without rhetoric. It’s refreshing. Our local MPP Sylvia Jones has been right alongside him throughout this crisis, making the difficult but necessary decisions that will help us all. No doubt they are putting themselves at some personal risk by working closely together, without benefit of social distancing, as they present a united front to the Ontario people. This isn’t an easy time and it’s a time unlike any we have ever faced. There is no “playbook” to draw from and only a few examples from other countries about what to do – or not to do. Mr. Ford, Ms. Jones, to you I say “Good job” and a sincere thank you.

Readers Comments (0)