York9 offers two women a supports’ group, announces two new signings

March 19, 2020

Written By ROBERT BELARDI

York9 FC have announced the launch of Dames of York, as well as, two final international signings in the past few weeks.

Although the club is at its beginning, this stage is the most vulnerable. Vulnerable to, scripting a well-written history. It has been primordial for any organization. If it’s tainted? Well, we’ll get to that later.

On International Women’s Day, the nine stripes cemented their first volitions’ act in club history to care for a group of “soccer-supporting” women.

The Dames of York is a female driven supporters association, founded by Stefanie Morra and Marcella Hatmanu. These ladies formed this group, when York9 launched their new Macron home kit back on February 27th.

The mission is simple. It is to provide women the same support system in the sport as it is for men. A mission, York9 FC was rapt to act on.

“When I met Stefanie and Marcella at the home kit launch and they explained what they were looking to do, supporting them in launching the Dames of York became a priority,” rejoindered, Managing Consultant Angus McNab in York9’s press conference.

“We gave them assistance in creating a logo/brand for women to unite behind in their support of the club but that’s only the first step. It is critical we help them grow the group’s membership as we have for the Green Lions. Everyone is at the club is delighted to welcome the Dames of York and recognize them as an official Supporters Group as we have with Generation IX and the Green Lions,” McNab exclaimed.

Accommodating such a historic motive might pay dividends in the long run. It might even begin a trend that will come into fruition league wide and York9 has the bragging rights. York will host “Women’s Football Night” at the match vs Atletico Ottawa on July 24th.

This, all occurring after York9 signed their final international players in early March.

The nine stripes added their second Brazilian international. The 24-year-old, forward Jaco, joins the cavalry of offensive firepower up front and compatriot Gabriel Vasconcelos.

Formally known as Carlos Alberto Guimaraes Filho, Jaco has spent the past two seasons on loan from Brazilian club Goias.

A day later after Jaco’s signing, York9 bring on South American talent Brian Lopez, who became the seventh and final international to join the nine stripes.

The 20-year-old Argentine midfielder comes out of the Cuarta division squad at Racing; the senior team from the youth academy. Lopez has chosen to leave a prestigious youth system to joing the Canadian Premier League to develop further.

Lopez joins Jaco, Vasoncelos, Fugo Segawa, Nicholas Hamilton, Adrian Uggarizza and Wataru Murofoshi as York9’s international signing class of 2020.

It was also announced last Friday, the Canadian Premier League will shut down, effective immediately over the growing concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic. Clubs will put a hold on their preseason preparations for 14 days. More information will be provided closer to the beginning of the season on April 11th.

