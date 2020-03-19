Caledon OPP react to parents using police as ‘scare tactic’

Earlier this week, officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a family dispute.

Parents informed the officers that their ten-year-old child became upset after a cell phone was taken away. The request was to have officers attend to put a scare in their child in hopes to correct the behaviour.

The officers attended the residence as requested and had a conversation with the youth about following the rules of the house and being respectful towards their parents. Parents were also informed that police attendance was not necessarily the best or productive way to deal with the issue.

Caledon OPP is proud to have School Resource Officers, as well as Community Response/Mental Health Officers, who are dedicated to delivering several outreach programs such as DARE, OPP KIDS, Youth Leadership, and other educational programs to youth in Caledon.

Using the police as a scare tactic is counter-productive to the proactive approach Caledon OPP strives to achieve with our youth. Officers are making great efforts in building strong and long-lasting relationships with our youngsters. We do not want children to be fearful of police officers, but to grow up knowing that officers are always there to help when needed.

Everyone experiences difficult times in their day to day lives. There are various agencies that offer support to families in the Caledon community such as the Canadian Mental Health Association Peel Dufferin (crisis line number 1-888-811-2222) or youth-specific resources at WhereToStart.ca (or by phone at 905-451-4655). We encourage families to consider reaching out to appropriate supports prior to making a call to police.

Vehicle stolen from local

car dealership

On Monday, March 16, at approximately 12:44 p.m., officers from Caledon OPP responded to a report of a stolen vehicle from a car dealership located on Highway 9 and Kennedy Road in the town of Caledon.

Information was received that a suspect attended the car dealership and requested to test drive a pickup truck. The suspect proceeded to present a fraudulent driver’s licence to a salesperson as a requirement for a test drive. Before the sales representative was able to get into the vehicle, the suspect drove off at a high rate of speed.

The responding officers observed the suspect vehicle after it had left the scene. The suspect proceeded to abandon the stolen car in the area of Airport Road and Old School Road and was arrested by uniformed members of Caledon OPP.

As a result, Alin Wohab, 19, of Mississauga, has been charged with the following offences

• Theft of a motor vehicle over $5000;

• Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle;

• Personation with intent – intent to obtain property;

• Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, and

• Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on May 28 to answer to the charges.

OPP reacts to COVID-19

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is taking action to help reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 by restricting the access to its facilities, including detachments, across the province until further notice.

The OPP is committed to the health and safety of its members and the public. OPP facilities remain open during regular operating hours, with enhanced screening to ensure the health and safety of the public. Detachment phone numbers are available at opp.ca/detachments.

The OPP is limiting the processing of routine criminal record checks/vulnerable sector checks. Checks will only be conducted if deemed to be necessary, or for emergency circumstances.

If you require any detachment-based service, including criminal record checks/vulnerable sector checks, please contact your local detachment in advance.

In addition, the OPP has set up detachment-specific email addresses to deal with non-emergent services and inquiries. These email addresses are now also available at opp.ca/detachments.

For emergencies, please call 9-1-1. For all other police matters, please call 1-888-310-1122 or your local detachment. For less serious incidents, report online by visiting opp.ca/reporting.

The OPP thanks the public for helping us to keep our communities safe by using the means listed above to avoid unnecessary contact.

Orangeville man hit with drug

trafficking charges

The Orangeville Police Service has arrested a 63-year-old woman in connection to an ongoing illicit drug investigation in the community.

On Thursday, March 12, 2020, at approximately 6:45 a.m., members of the Orangeville Police Service Criminal Investigation Bureau executed a search warrant at a Bythia Street residence.

The search warrant resulted in the seizure of cocaine, crack cocaine, various drug trafficking paraphernalia, a switchblade knife and $1200 in cash.

Debra Ann Neale, 63, of Orangeville, was arrested and charged with Possession of Cocaine For The Purpose of Trafficking and Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon. The accused woman was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Orangeville on April 20, 2020 to answer to the allegations.

The Orangeville Police Service wishes to thank the Dufferin, Nottawasaga and Caledon OPP Street Crime Units for assisting with the incident.

The Orangeville Police are continuing their investigation regarding the use and trafficking of illicit drugs in the community. Anyone having information regarding illicit drug activity is encouraged to call the Orangeville Police Service at 519-941-2522 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.

