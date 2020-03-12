Three charged with stunt driving in Caledon last week

Officers from the Community Response Unit from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped and charged three drivers with Stunt Driving along Highway 10 in the Town of Caledon.

The first incident occurred on Saturday, March 7th, 2020 at approximately 1:14 a.m., while conducting traffic enforcement in the area of Highway 10 and Valleywood Boulevard, an officer stopped a vehicle travelling 142 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone. As a result, a 19-year-old driver from Brampton was charged with Stunt Driving.

Minutes later, the same officer observed another vehicle travelling at excessive rate of speed. The officer obtained a speed of the vehicle of 170 km/h in a posted 80 km/h speed zone. The driver, 18-year-old from Kitchener, was stopped and charged with Stunt Driving.

The third incident occurred on Sunday, March 8th, 2020 at approximately 6:16 p.m. in the area of Highway 10 and The Grange Side Road. The vehicle was caught travelling 136 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone. The driver, a 20-year-old from Brampton was stopped and charged with Stunt Driving.

All three drivers received an immediate seven-day vehicle impound and driver’s license suspension. They are scheduled to appear in Caledon East Provincial Court to answer to the charges.

Tow operator compliance

On Saturday March 7, 2020 a member of the Caledon Community Response Unit was patrolling along Forks of the Credit Road, when a tow truck was stopped for a speeding violation. The tow truck was found to have equipment defects and no valid Commercial Vehicle Operators Registration. As a result, the licence plates were removed and seized by the officer and the tow truck towed away. Multiple Highway Traffic Act charges were laid.

This was the second tow removed from the road by a Community Response Unit member this week. An earlier tow was put out of service for equipment violations.

On Sunday March 8, 2020 a member of the Caledon Community Response Unit charged a tow truck with speeding, 99 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on Kennedy Road in the Southfields area.

Tow trucks are classified as Commercial Motor Vehicles and subject to equipment and safety requirements in excess of a regular pickup truck. In the Town of Caledon, a tow truck and the operator must be licenced under the local by-law and are subject to additional rules.

Should you find yourself in need of a tow truck, you may demand a written authorization document be provided to you by the tow operator prior to any services being rendered.

Driver blows four times legal

limit following collision

On Wednesday, March 4, at approximately 10:21 a.m. uniformed officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment responded to a reported single motor vehicle collision in the area of Mountainview Road and Olde Base Line Road in the Town of Caledon.

Several concerned motorists informed the police that a vehicle went into a ditch at the intersection Mountainview Road and Olde Base Line Road. The driver of the vehicle in question appeared to be confused and did not want to notify anybody about the collision.

The officers attended and investigated the incident further. The driver was displaying signs of impairment, and was placed under arrest for Operation while Impaired. The driver was transported to detachment, where breath samples were obtained resulting in reading of 314 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood.

As a result, a 44-year-old driver from Toronto, was charged with: Operation while impaired, and Operation while impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration Exceeding 80 mgs.

The driver received a 90-day dr! iver’s license suspension and a 7-day vehicle impound.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on March 26, 2020 to answer to the charges.

