Local MP Kyle Seeback hosts second town hall meeting

March 12, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL

“I’m pleased to be hosting my second Town Hall meeting in the riding since becoming the Member of Parliament for Dufferin-Caledon last October,” said Mr. Seeback.

Residents of Caledon gathered at the Bolton United Church on March 5 for MP Kyle Seeback’s second town hall meeting, with the theme centering around 2020 budget consultations.

Following the first meeting, which was held in Shelburne last month and focused on agricultural issues, the main topic of conversation at last week’s meeting was taxation matters.

Topics discussed involved the capital gains exemption for small businesses, the Registered Disability Savings Plan (RDSP), the Disability Tax Credit (DTC), and the First Time Home Buyer Incentive. Residents brought up issues regarding housing affordability, seniors programs funding, the carbon tax, Bill C-233 which is the Sex Selection Abortion Act, Bill C-7, an act to amend the criminal code.

Palliative care was brought into discussion and the issues surrounding it in our community.

“The issue of the availability of palliative care is not only a serious issue for Dufferin-Caledon, but an enormous one for the entire country,” said Mr. Seeback. “We’re extremely fortunate to have Bethell Hospice in this riding providing exceptional palliative care services; however, there are approximately 10 beds to service a population of 130,000. There is considerable need for more support to expand services to meet the demand, especially given the aging population. In the previous Parliament, Bill C-277 (Framework on Palliative Care in Canada Act) was passed in December 2017 and yet, more than two years later, Canadians are still waiting for action. I will continue to urge the current government, as I did last week in the House of Commons, to finally develop a pan-Canadian strategy on palliative care and make the necessary investments, to ensure my constituents and Canadians across the country, have access to these critical services.”

Alongside these town hall meetings, MP Seeback is continuing his mobile office services for members of the community with any concerns or questions they might have with the federal government. Seeback will be having his mobile office in Mansfield this coming Friday March 13 for the community to request assistance.

The town hall meetings occur every couple month in different areas of Dufferin-Caledon to make sure everyone can have a voice.

“It’s important to me that I host these events across the riding every few months, to ensure I’m aware of the issues impacting my constituents,” commented Seeback.

For more information, please visit kyleseeback.ca.

