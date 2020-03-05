York9 unveil new home kit for 2020 season

March 5, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By ROBERT BELARDI

York9 FC unveiled their new home kit in front of the community at the Fan Forum event at Dave and Busters in Vaughan last Thursday (Feb. 27).

It was another memorable night for the club as fans and local youth soccer clubs turned to see the nine stripes new kit ahead of the 2020 season.

The kits are sponsored by Macron, who supply all the clubs in the Canadian Premier League. Written on the collar of the jersey is, “We Are Many, We Are One” expressing their passion and exhilaration for the sport.

On the inside of the jersey, Macron wrote a statement that reads, “For Canadians, By Canadians,” reminding the country that soccer in Canada is here to not only stay, but here to grow.

Fans were permitted inside one of the showrooms within D&B at 6:30 p.m. to meet the coaching staff, players and club personnel.

At 7:00 p.m., TSN’s Luke Wileman hosted a question and answer session with President Angus McNab, head coach Jimmy Brennan and first assistant coach Paul Stalteri.

The Scottish born President, McNab, has succeeded former President Preben Ganzhorn. He has been with York9 for 60 days and says the club has very passionate fans.

During the Q&A session, McNab responded to the Citizen’s question, on what it means to be a part of the Canadian Premier League.

“It’s massive. To be really, really honest. That’s why I’m here. Is because it is the beginning. It’s a phenomenal opportunity. It is very much a league on the rise, it is very, very much a lot of competition, that is alerting major teams all over the world. After one year, to get someone as big as Atletico Madrid is huge.”

York9 FC, opens the season at home against the Halifax Wanderers, on Monday, April 13th. Kick-off is at 7:00 p.m.

