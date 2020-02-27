Mayfield hockey team loses second last game of season

Mayfield Secondary School’s five game win streak comes to an end, falling to St. Martin Catholic Secondary School 4-3 last Thursday.

Of, course in any sport, the feeling of frustration stems from what calls will be made and how it affects the tempo of the game in key moments.

“When the girls feel they’re not getting the calls and they feel handcuffed, I think that’s where we lost it,” said head coach Jon Forbes, after some non-calls in the third period that left the coach a bit frustrated.

Not to mention on top of all this, Mayfield didn’t have one of their greatest games on the ice.

The girls came out flying in the first few minutes. Some genius interplay from Orly Ferris and Tasha Godin almost led to the first goal of the game, if it was not for the goaltender’s best friend; that post that holds up the net.

Midway through the period, Emily Ignani brought the puck into the zone and ripped a slap shot from near the blue line, too much for the blocker of Mackenize Brown to keep out.

With just over five minutes remaining in the first period, Reanna Todo flashed her relentlessness off, stealing the puck from the defence and banging in the second goal of the game.

After a great first period, Martin got things going 14 seconds in. Jordin Giove capitalized on a two-on-one opportunity to turn the tide.

That didn’t last long. Not if Ignani had anything to say about it.

Her second goal of the game was a replay of Detroit Red Wings captain, Steve Yzerman’s goal in double overtime against the St. Louis Blues in 1998.

She ripped another shot from the blue line from the same position. This time the puck didn’t even touch Brown’s blocker. It just flew into the net from the underside of the crossbar and in.

Still, that epic goal didn’t have enough to phase Martin. Georgia Sambrano, who led the play calls most of the game for the team, managed to sneak one in the net to put Martin within one for the beginning of the third period.

Martin head coach, Willi Turner, was heavily engaged throughout the game with one leg up on the boards in some cases. He was continuously, encouraging his team and it paid dividens in the way Martin approached the third period.

Jackie Grosso tied things up, tipping in a slap pass from the point.

Mayfield came close with a quality chance on the power play. Sydney Lynch’s slap shot hit the post.

Closer to the end, some controversial noncalls and a penalty call against Carly Gout gave Martin a power play with under 30 seconds left in the game.

With 9.7 seconds left, Giove scored the game winner to hand Mayfield their second loss of the year.

“They’re a good team. They don’t give you time and space,” said Forbes, sharing his thoughts on how Martin shut down Mayfield as the game went on.

“Anytime we thought we had some space it was gone. They push their players to be better. It was a really good game. And, our girls responded to that. They’re a good hustling team.”

Mayfield close out the final week of the regular season against Cardinal Leger Catholic Secondary School. With the loss against St. Martin, Mayfield lost the chance to earn a first round bye.

There is a chance, the girls could play Humberview in an all-Caledon playoff series.

