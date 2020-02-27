Random rumblings from Suburbia

By SHERALYN ROMAN

Occasionally a flurry of thoughts rumbles about in my head. Most of them don’t deserve the intellectual space I give to them and they certainly shouldn’t be articulated “in my out loud voice.” (Or put in to print!) Perhaps you’ll feel the same about the random rumblings I did choose to put in print. They are nothing more than a sampling of rumblings from someone simply trying to exist in this “suburban” paradise we call Caledon.

Do those same people that complain about a parking ban, also complain about the “terrible” job that snowplows do on their streets? Do those folks not realize how intimately one is connected to the other? I wonder too – are they the same people who b**ch about the snowplow coming just as they have finished clearing the driveway? I can assure you, the driver is not lying in wait at the end of your street timing the moment you finish as the opportune time for them to have the pleasure of blocking you in. I’m equally sure you’d also be the first to complain about your street if the driver were not there clearing it for you. It’s a safe assumption that during a 15+, 16+ or even 24hr+ snow event, snowplow drivers have more pressing matters on their mind than your personal driveway. Thank you to our Caledon and Region of Peel snowplow operators.

Is it ever wrong to call 911? Of course it is. We all remember the calls during Amber Alerts from self-entitled and self-righteous idiots complaining about the alert ruining their precious sleep. People that ignorant must not be parents, nor should they ever be. Today I’m referencing those times (we’ve all had them) when you believe you are witnessing something wrong (as person at risk) or dangerous (a suspected drunk driver) or when you have an emergency but you’re not quite sure if it’s 911 worthy. At the risk of making me sound like a drama queen, I’ve had several experiences and not once was I chastised for calling for help. I once witnessed a young child being carried by a man from a store. He was kicking and screaming for his mother. I didn’t have kids at the time and had no idea what holy terrors they could sometimes be! So I called 911. Officers raced it seemed from every direction and in the aftermath, not one of them told me I shouldn’t have called. Had it been an abduction, I would never have forgiven myself and at the time, those officers who responded shared those same thoughts. Over the years, on two other occasions, I witnessed what appeared to be young adults in danger and both times other nearby people hesitated to call. I placed the calls and officers were dispatched to head off any potential crisis. I am not a police officer. I haven’t had years of training and on the job experience to determine what is a true emergency – they have. But I do have common sense and if it looks like a crisis, and sounds like a crisis – it’s probably a crisis, so call in the professionals and let them handle it. On what I hope will be the last time I ever place such a call, I thought someone was breaking in to my house. Late at night, home alone with two children – one a newborn and me just home from the hospital – my screen door opened and the front door rattled. Rattled myself, I called my husband at work who told me to hang up and call 911. I did. I stayed on the line with a lovely operator who kept me calm while police made their way to me. Apparently my husband made it home in the same amount of time it took for officers to respond and was almost arrested in our driveway! When the dust settled, I was reminded once again by the officers themselves that it’s their job to figure out if the danger is real. Thank you to our finest – Caledon OPP.

Is it just me, or is Highway #410 getting worse every day?

Is it just me, or is Highway #50 getting worse every day?

Why is everyone making such a big deal about grasscycling? Recently, the Region announced it was no longer taking grass clippings away at the curb. I’ve got to be 100% honest here I had no idea that they ever did! Aren’t you supposed to keep your clippings on the lawn to help protect it? Out of curiosity and because I am certainly no “green thumb” I looked it up to see if I’ve been wrong all these years. Here’s what I found:

Grasscycling makes your lawn healthy and helps prevent thatch buildup.

Fresh grass clippings are 80% water. They protect the soil by keeping moisture in the ground. Grass clippings break down quickly, providing nutrients to your lawn.

Cutting grass to a height of 8 cm (3 in) will develop a healthy root system and helps prevent weeds from growing.

Grasscycling reduces water use and the amount of fertilizer needed for your lawn.

In my somewhat jaded view of the world it seems to me this is a modern day “first world” crisis of facebook proportions. Most lot sizes in Caledon are either postage stamp sized (in which case you don’t need your clippings removed) or you have acres and acres of property (in which case it’s probably never even occurred to you to have your clippings removed!)

Our community continues to do great things. Another online auction organized recently is raising funds in the name of Fiona Ross, a local mother with a rare form of cancer known as EHE Sarcoma. I remain thankful for a community that donates products, bids on prizes and in any way supports others who need our help. I also love to hear about positive new initiatives like the fact that Youth Activists Inc has partnered with Caledon Pride to offer a safe space for local area members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community to gather. Their first drop in time is March 5th at Che’s Place Youth Centre.

Why is Andrew Scheer still here? Telling protestors to “check their privilege” is yet further proof (had we needed any) that he is out of touch. Check you privilege indeed. Really Mr. Scheer? I’m pretty sure water isn’t a privilege but indigenous community members would, at this point, likely consider it a privilege just to drink clean water. It’s NOT a privilege but rather, a basic human right. Probably one Mr. Scheer doesn’t give a second thought to as he turns on the tap at home.

To quote a friend of mine; “things that make me go hmmmnnn…….” For all those schools and municipalities and community groups and university campus organizations and the many others that start any of their public meetings with an acknowledgement of the indigenous territories – where are you in supporting the Wet’suwet’en? You’ll no doubt know that these territorial or land acknowledgments are “an act of reconciliation that involves making a statement recognizing the traditional territory of the Indigenous people who called the land home before the arrival of settlers, and in many cases still do call it home.” Have these already become so cliché that they are merely something we do but not something in which we truly believe? Because if we believe these statements to be true, I have to think there would be more support for the Wet’suwet’en from folks who don’t identify as Indigenous.

Finally, how will you spend your extra day this year? Think about it, it’s an entire 24 hours that only comes around once every four years. This year it’s on a Saturday. If you’re lucky and not working – make it memorable. mmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm#Wecouldallusealittlemoretime PS: Because I can – thank you to all those beautiful friends (both old and new), family, colleagues, groups, politicians and partners – who have been so very kind this week in their thoughts, words and deeds. We lost someone who made our lives special and memorable in every good way but your kindness will be remembered too

