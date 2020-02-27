Owners of Belfountain’s Higher Ground Cafe share their story

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL

Higher Ground Café in Belfountain spoke with the Town of Caledon about their business and how they got to where they are now.

Bev and Drew Marshall purchased the coffee shop, which was once known as The Shed, after the owner put it up for sale, claiming they didn’t have the time to focus on the business.

“This spot has been a coffee shop for many years. It originated as The Shed, then they sold to owners that made it Higher Ground. They had it for about 7 years before I came along. They were looking for a Manager and I was looking for a new career so I came and worked here for a little bit. I have a long history in customer service, having done high-end catering and been on staff at Teen Ranch most of my adult life, but I was ready for a change. I started working here in March of 2016 and then in October the owner wanted out – he was too busy with family and his primary business. So, we purchased the café,” said Bev Marshall.

The café isn’t just the perfect spot for coffee and treats, it’s also hosts a variety of concerts in which Drew mainly organizes, as he has several contracts through his previous broadcast and radio career.

“We struggle working together too much. So, we don’t work together too much. We both have strong personalities. I don’t do a lot with the café, but I do organize our monthly concert series. Because of my contacts in the industry I know a lot of recording artists, it helps. It’s an opportunity for the locals to come out and enjoy some great musicians in our little venue,” said Mr. Marshall to the Town.

Higher Ground Café serves coffee, baked goods, soup and salad and sandwiches with different type of menu depending on the season.

“I’d say about 75 percent of our baking is done in house – cakes, cookies, butter tarts, but some things it just makes sense to bring in. We care about the environment, so we serve fair trade coffee, and use fettuccine pasta as stir sticks. In the summer we do ice cream, hot dogs and burgers, for the thousands of tourists that come through. We have a lot of cyclists, hikers and day-trippers in the warmer weather,” explained Bev Marshall. “It’s a fantastic spot at this time of year for locals to come and bring their laptop get some work done or have a little meeting or meet some friends. It’s nice and quiet compared to the hubbub of the summer. We are open seven days a week, all year. We are closed only on Christmas day.”

Higher Ground Café is located at 17277 Old Main in Belfountain. Check out their Facebook page or give them a call at 519 927 1748 for more details.

