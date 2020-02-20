Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour and Club Link combine for major tournie

by ROBERT BELARDI

The most popular junior golf tour in Canada and the largest owner of golf courses in the country have partnered up as the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour and Club Link are set for an intriguing Summer this 2020.

This partnership allows the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour (MJT) access to all Club Link courses located in Ontario, Quebec and Florida. The tournament is called the MJT ClubLink series that will offer some unique pricing for the Junior members and for families to become Club Link members moving forward.

The MJT ClubLink series is a five-course tournament, that will begin at Humber College PGM by Taylor Made at Hidden Lake Golf Club in Burlington on May 9th and 10th. The competition will host another four events at Caledon Woods Golf Club in Bolton on May 30th and 31st, followed by Glendale Golf and Country Club June 13th and 14th, Georgetown Golf Club on June 28th and 29th and the final stop at Station Creek in Gormley August 30th and 31st.

The entire nationwide tournament will feature 90 events in total in 2020. There will be 18 stops in Ontario for Junior’s aged 11 to 19 and a Mini Tour from ages seven to 12.

Registration is open now for all the events and discounts will be awarded to those who provide their ClubLink membership number.

“We are pleased to support the development of young talent through our partnership, and grow the base of golfing families,” explained Brent Miller, Vice President, Corporate Operations and Member Services at Club Link.

He added, “Golf is not only a competitive sport. It is a game for life. Families that adopt golf into their lifestyle reap the benefits of time spent together with a likeminded community that leads to lifelong friendships. We look forward to hosting MJT competitors and their families at our clubs this season.”

In response to Miller’s words, the MJT Director of Marketing and Administration, Elaine Denton shared her thoughts on how excited Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour is this year.

“This generous support of junior golf is fantastic. Their participation helps reduce costs for young players who are developing as champions in golf and in life,” Denton exclaimed.

Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour is a non-profit organization and the only national junior golf tour run by the PGA of Canada Professionals as well as the ‘Road to College Golf’ in Canada.

This is a chance for junior golfers to express their avid interest in a wide variety of tournaments all across the country. It also provides young golfers the opportunity, to receive annual awards and scholarships, to promote education and aid these golfers in their future endeavors.

Past alumni have had success in this, including Caledon native Brandon Raine, who earned an NCAA D1 golf scholarship at Central Connecticut State University.

All the information can be found on the MJT website, at https://www.maplejt.com/.

