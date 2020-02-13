Canadian Hall of Famer Paul Stalteri joins York9 FC in coaching capacity

Written By ROBERT BELARDI

York9 FC Head Coach Jimmy Brennan bolsters the bench this time with a former compatriot.

Canada Soccer Hall of Famer Paul Stalteri, joins York9 FC as the assistant coach, right beside his fellow hall of famer and former teammate with the national team.

The 42-year-old Brampton native, said that he is excited to join the club level, next to the man he has known for more than 25 years.

Stalteri explained in a press conference, “This is a great opportunity to build this club into something very special.”

“We grew up playing together, so I’ve known Jimmy for more than 25 years. We’ve kept in close contact throughout that time, and it was just after Christmas that we started to speak in more serious terms on what role I could play and bring to the team, and what he’d like [to achieve].”

Brennan, added on to how long he has been wanting Stalteri to join his coaching staff and how the players can benefit from his expertise.

Brennan said, “I wanted to get Paul in from day one; he’s got a great deal of experience, but he was with the national team at the time so we’ve had to be patient.”

“I am pleased that we’ve been able to get him on board now. He’s a professional who has played at the highest level and it’s a great opportunity for the players here to be able to utilize his vast knowledge.”

Stalteri’s career began when he was transferred to Werder Bremen in 1998; a year after appearing for the national team for the first time.

In his seven seasons with Werder Bremen, he became the first Canadian player to score in the Bundesliga, win the Bundesliga title and the DFB-Pokal double back in 2003/2004. The defender, played alongside a few international stars such as Euro 2004 winner Angelos Charisteas and former manager of the Serbian national team Mladen Krstajic.

He carried on his club career with Tottenham Hotspur, on loan with Fulham and Borussia Monchengladbach.

When he retired back in 2013, he stood alone, as the most experienced Canadian international player with 84 caps. He was part of the team in Canada’s 2000 Gold Cup victory, alongside Brennan and former Sportsnet broadcaster and goalkeeper, Craig Forrest.

In May of 2017, he joined Brennan and Forrest in the Canada Soccer Hall of Fame.

Upon his retirement, Stalteri has been working with Canada Soccer from the U15 level and up, honing their skills.

“It was an excellent grounding at the start of my coaching career, and I finished off working with the men’s team.”

In addition to joining York9 FC, Stalteri went on to add that this move, simply makes sense for his career moving forward behind the touch line.

“I live in the area so it makes a lot of sense on my side and from the club’s perspective. Knowing Jimmy for a long time also makes the decision to work together easier; we have a similar philosophy on how the game should be played and how we want this club to move forward.”

As the two reunite here in York Region, both coaches are more than ready, to bring home the first trophy in York9 in club history.

