Family Day festivities from across the region

February 13, 2020

ALYSSA PARKHILL

Family Day is almost here! On Feb 17, events will take place in Caledon for families to get out and spend time together.

Here is a list of some local events taking place on Feb 17:

• Family Day Event at Teen Ranch – 1 p.m. Teen Ranch is bringing a free skate at the Ice Corral along with face painting, a snack bar and hot chocolate. Tubing, snow sculpting and marshmallow roasting will be available depending on weather conditions.

• 10th Annual Family Day Wassail Festival – Beginning at 11 a.m. at Spirit Tree Cidery, the festival will partake in an old English tradition of toasting the trees for good harvests and scaring away bad spirits. The event will include Wassail Carollers and a bonfire with marshmallows and free cider.

• Albion Bolton Community Centre – Hosting a public skate between 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

• Caledon Centre for Recreation and Wellness – Organized a variety of different events and sports to take place including Pickleball, Badminton, Basketball, Soccer and Basketball with a variety of activity stations at the Youth Centre. Visit caledon.ca/recreation for full list.

• Caledon East Community Complex – Public skate, 12:30 p.m. to 1:50 p.m.

• Mayfield Recreation Complex – Having skating and swimming available throughout the day. With a public skate between 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and public swims from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., then 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

For more information please visit caledon.ca/recreation.

• Museum of Dufferin – Join the Museum for its first event of 2020 with the community’s favourite local hockey legend Aaron Downey and Dufferin County First Responders on hand from noon until 4 p.m. . Bring your stick, helmet, comfy boots and energy for a game of parking lot ball hockey.

Inside the museum we will have crafts, games, popcorn, coffee for the parents and hot chocolate for the kids.

Admission by donation. Located at 936029 Airport Road, Mulmur

