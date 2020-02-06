Caledon OPP need public help identifying robbery suspect

February 6, 2020 · 0 Comments

Officers from the Caledon Detachment OPP Major Crime Unit are investigating a street robbery that occurred in the area of Dougall Avenue and Kennedy Road in the Town of Caledon last week.

On Friday, January 31st, 2020 at approximately 11 p.m. a female victim was walking eastbound on Dougall Avenue, when she was approached by an unknown male suspect. Upon demanding the victim’s purse, the suspect brandished a silver knife held in his right hand.

The victim began to scream for help, which spooked the suspect. The suspect was last seen running westbound on Dougall Avenue.

No injuries were sustained and no property was lost by the victim as a result of this incident.

The male suspect is described as black, 25 to 30 years old, slim build, approximately 6 feet tall. He was wearing a red hoodie, grey pants, white skateboard shoes and black sunglasses. The hoodie had a white emblem on the upper left chest and a stripe down each arm. The male’s face was covered with a black scarf.

The investigators would like to ask the area residents to check their security cameras for the images of the suspect. Anyone with information regarding the incident and the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Caledon OPP Major Crime Unit at 905-584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2000 upon an arrest.

Police investigating shooting

at local residence

On Sunday, February 2, 2020, at approximately 5:28 p.m., officers from Caledon OPP responded to a reported shooting on Deer Hollow Court in Bolton.

Once on scene, officers determined that several shots had been fired into a residence.

There were no injuries reported at the time.

Police believe that this was a targeted incident.

Caledon OPP is asking the residents to check their security cameras for suspicious people, vehicles or activity on February 2nd, 2020 between 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to this incident, please call the Caledon OPP at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

Traffic stop for speeding

leads to impaired driving charge

On Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 at 11:51 p.m. officers from Caledon OPP were conducting traffic enforcement in the area of Highway 50 and Columbia Way in Bolton.

The officers observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed and conducted a traffic stop. While speaking to the driver, officers determined that the driver had consumed alcohol.

The driver was asked to provide a sample of his breath into the approved roadside screening device, which resulted in a “fail” reading. The driver was placed under arrest and transported to the Caledon Detachment OPP, where further tests were conducted.

As a result, Arlan Baker, 31, of Caledon, was charged with Operation while impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration Equal to or Exceeding 80 mgs.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on ! February 20, 2020 to answer to the charge.

Impaired driving doesn’t just

happen on weekends

Dufferin OPP arrested and charged three impaired drivers in East Garafraxa on Monday and Tuesday.

OPP were alerted by concerned citizens, in both instances, after the suspect vehicles ended up in the ditch.

In the first incident, police received a call of a possible impaired driver on the 9th Line just after 10:30am on February 3rd. When police arrived they observed a sus! pect in the vehicle attempting to get out of the ditch with the assistance of another person pushing the vehicle.

With information from the citizen, it was found that the person pushing had been the driver when the vehicle entered into the ditch.

As a result of the investigation Bashir Nur, 39-years-old from Kitchener has been charged with Operation while impaired. Operation while impaired – 80 plus.

Halima Yousuf, 30 years-old from Etobicoke was also charged with Operation while impaired.

In the second incident OPP were alerted to a vehicle in the ditch on the Caledon-East Garafraxa Townline around 11:30pm last night after a vehicle failed to negotiate a turn and came to rest in the field.

Brandon Rutledge 26 years-old of Orangeville has been arrested and charged with Operation while impaired, Operation while impaired – 80 plus, Dangerous Operation

All parties are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville later this month.

