Petition urging parole board to keep Muzzo in prison

February 6, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By MARK PAVILONS

An online petition, closing in on 25,000 signatures, hopes to put pressure on the Parole Board of Canada to keep Marco Muzzo in prison.

Circulated on change.org, the petition is asking the board to ensure Muzzo finishes his 10-year sentence.

“Our kids deserve protection. Stronger laws and consequences are going to help this.”

The case has drawn widespread attention since 2015, when Muzzo was involved in a collision that killed three Neville-Lake children and their grandfather.

Muzzo is up for parole in April.

According to a social media post by Jennifer Neville-Lake, she’s urging supporters to share their stories, of how the Neville-Lake tragedy has affected and changed their lives.

The Parole Board wants to know what the community thinks and how the community feels, she said.

In 2016, Muzzo was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to four counts of impaired driving causing death and two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

The September 2015 crash claimed the lives of nine-year-old Daniel Neville-Lake, his five-year-old brother Harrison, their two-year-old sister Milly and the children’s 65-year-old grandfather, Gary Neville. The children’s grandmother and great-grandmother were also seriously injured in the collision just south of King.

The Parole Board denied Muzzo parole in 2018, saying at the time he had not addressed his abuse of alcohol.

