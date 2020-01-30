Suspected who targeted Caledon summer camp arrested

Officers from the Caledon and Nottawasaga Community Street Crime Units (CSCU) of the Ontario Provincial Police made an arrest in relation to two break and enters that occurred in Caledon.

The break and enters occurred at a summer camp facility located in the area of Mount Wolfe Road and Highway 9.

The first incident happened in April of 2019, when various tools were stolen; the second incident took place in January of 2020, when multiple cabins were compromised and entered by an unknown suspect.

As a result of the police investigation, Salvatore Giuliano, 37, of Adjala-Tosorontio, has been arrested and charged with the following offences in relation to the incidents that occurred in Caledon:

• Break and enter a place – commit indictable offence X two counts.

The accused will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on February 27th, 2020 to answer to the charges.

Anyone with information in relation to these incidents is asked to contact the Caledon Community Street Crime Unit at 905-584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2000 upon an arrest.

OPP Community Street Unit

makes arrest in theft investigation

Officers from the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) made an arrest in a theft of rims and tires investigation.

On September 4th, 2018 officers from the Caledon Detachment OPP responded to a reported theft that occurred at a car dealership located near Highway 50 and Mayfield Road in Bolton.

One of the employees informed the officers that the rims and tires from five Dodge Ram pickup trucks had been stolen over the long weekend. The value of the stolen property was estimated to be over $5000.

As a result of the investigation conducted by the CSCU, Daryl Miller, 42, of Georgina was arrested and charged with Theft Over $5000.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on February 27th, 2020 to answer to the charge.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Caledon OPP Comm! unity Street Crime Unit at 905-584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

Somebody knows something

On Jan. 22, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) released three videos that look at unsolved homicide and missing person cases through an OPP investigative lens at OPP News. The series provides a behind-the-scenes look at investigations in the hopes of sparking new tips from the public that could potentially help solve these cases. Someone knows something.

The series focuses on the following cases:

Sonia Varaschin – The 42-year-old health care professional was brutally murdered in her home in Orangeville in 2010. Her body was found days later in a wooded area. After nine years, what do we know and where does the investigation stand?

Melanie Ethier – It’s been 23 years since Melanie disappeared without a trace while walking home in a small northern town. Where do police look when there is no evidence and how do investigators stay motivated to solve the case?

Kathy Wilson – A case is not closed until it is solved. Thirty-nine years later, the OPP gets a confession and the family gets peace. This video is a rare look at the evidence and techniques the OPP can now share including interviews with the family and the undercover officer who got close to the murderer, and finally the confession 39 years after the 12-year old’s disappearance.

Anyone with any information that could assist in the Sonia Varaschin or Melanie Ethier investigations can contact Criminal Investigation Services, OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (tips).

