Golden Hawks end tough week with big win over Siskins

Written By ROBERT BELARDI

The Caledon Golden Hawks ended a tough three game stretch this week with a 10-3 victory against the Stayner Siskins on home ice.

Before that game, the Golden Hakws travelled to Stayner’s home ice last Thursday (Jan. 16). This is the first time these two are meeting each other, since January 10th’s trade theatrics.

The Golden Hawks acquired Deaglan Small from the Siskins. After some confusion, long story short, former captain and son of head coach Stan Kondrotas, Darius Kondrotas, left to play with Stayner with Vito Sica and Jake Semmens.

Entering this game with a whole lot of tension, Vito Sica scored two goals to stick it to his old club. Darius Kondrotas recorded three assists.

In response, Deaglan Small scored one goal of his own.

Aside from the drama, the Golden Hawks power play was efficient once again, scoring three times that evening.

With a date in Alliston the next night against the Hornets, it was prudent the powerplay remained hot and the Golden Hawks brought forward their A game.

In six games against the Hornets, the Hawks have yet to defeat the first-place team in the North Carruthers division.

The boys trailed by five mid-way through the final frame. With such a slim chance at a comeback, Keegan Hoover scored on the power play and Adam Magliozzi followed. The team outshot the Hornets 12-11.

In the final game of the week, the Golden Hawks welcomed the Stayner Siskins back to Caledon East Arena, with something to prove in front of the home crowd.

The power play was one of the story lines once again. Alex Rasanen got things going with a power play goal. Siskins forward Matthew Maidens tied things up assisted by none other than Kondrotas himself.

Following the goal, Hawks forward Wesley Weir and Siskins player Joshua Harrison were given 10-minute misconduct penalties for inciting an opponent.

With hostility oozing throughout the building, the boys in yellow added to their lead. Alex Mourani scored near the end of the period and just under a minute later, Daniel Butt added another goal.

To say the floodgates opened in the second period would be an understatement.

Brennan Laverty opened up the scoring in the second and Deaglan Small added one of his own for 5-1 lead early.

Tanner Hicks put one back on the board for the Siskins. Deaglan Small was ejected shortly after for a head shot and earned himself a suspension to boot.

Tanner Hicks added a second to give the Siskins life. The Golden Hawks planned to take that away.

Nathaniel Mott and Marc Bottero took over the game from the second period up until the end. Mott scored two goals, one on the power play and Bottero cruised to a hat trick in this 10-3 drubbing.

Weir was ejected for his second misconduct and Sica was ejected as well.

Stan Kondrotas urged that this victory does not mean everything is solved.

He said, “I don’t want to get too overwhelmed. There have been a lot of emotions. At the same time, we can’t look at that one game and think that we figured things out we got work to do still.”

“We got bounces for the first time. We earned them though. They deserved to win and it was nice for our team to stick it to the guys that left.”

If the Golden Hawks players are unwary, this matchup could get even more intense as the playoffs come around.

As the league standings would suggest, these two clubs would square off in the first round of the playoffs, prompting the climax of this story to reach its heights; and fast.

The Golden Hawks travel to Penetang on Friday and host Midland on Sunday. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m. in Caledon East.

